AEW News: Top Star Confirmed For Appearance On ‘Next ‘Dynamite’ Following Long Hiatus

AEW took to Twitter on Friday and announced that PAC — formerly Neville — will return to television on the next episode of Dynamite. The British performer has been absent throughout the pandemic due to travel restrictions.

The accompanying caption stated that PAC will break his silence on the show. He will likely have some words for Eddie Kingston and his stablemates — Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr, The Butcher and The Blade — as he’s aligned with Pac’s old allies.

Prior to his hiatus, PAC teamed up with Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix in a faction called Death Triangle. The pandemic happened before the group could gain any traction, but they presumably have some unfinished business to settle.

The former WWE superstar is also entitled to an opportunity at the World Championship. He has one of the most impressive winning records in the promotion, but he’s only made it as far as a number one contender’s match.

News of the British star’s return lit up social media, with many of his fans flocking to the comments section to share their excitement about the announcement.

“The wrestling world is a much, much happier place today! Few in the world are as incredible as PAC. We’ve missed him tremendously & can only imagine how much better the current AEW landscape will be with him coming back,” tweeted one fan.

“I can’t wait, with Death Triangle abandon him. Never getting his AEW championship match. Now [six] months off TV, p***ed off PAC is gonna be a dangerous matchup for the whole roster,” noted a second Twitter user.

Another tweeter stated that he “legit can’t wait for the inevitable Eddie Kingston/PAC feud,” and even speculated that Death Triangle could end up feuding with Kingston, Butcher and Blade.

It remains to be seen when PAC will return to the ring. Due to the current travel concerns, his Dynamite will likely be a video appearance.

However, as WrestleZone pointed out, the fact he’ll be on the show suggests that he could be set to make his long-awaited wrestling comeback. The timing is interesting since he will feature on the go-home episode before Full Gear. Perhaps he’ll be at the pay-per-view.

The pay-per-view is reportedly set to include a shocking surprise debut as well, and all the signs point toward it being a WWE Hall of Famer.