Mahlagha Jaberi Dresses Up As A Black Angel For Halloween

Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi often mesmerizes her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her hot pictures. Following her sultry pic-posting routine, she took to her page on Friday, October 30, and posted a triple-photo update in which she rocked her Halloween costume.

In the pics, Mahlagha rocked a black dress, boasting mesh detailing on the bodice which showed off a hint of cleavage. It included a short, flared skirt and a sleeveless design. She paired the ensemble with fishnet stockings and attached wings on her back.

Mahlagha wore a wig which covered her forehead with bangs. In terms of accessories, she opted for a matching halo headband, a necklace, and a pair of gloves. She completed her attire with booties.

According to the geotag, the pics were captured somewhere in Newport Beach, California. The daytime shoot took place outdoors. Two statues, a fountain, and some flower pots could be seen in the background. To pose, Mahlaga sat atop a white outdoor sofa which had some cushions sitting atop it.

In the first snapshot, Mahlagha sat on the sofa in a cross-legged position, holding a glass filled with a red-colored drink. She turned her gaze away from the lens and puckered her lips. In the second image, she struck a similar pose but looked straight at the camera. In the third and final photograph, she squatted on the floor and flashed a small smile while looking away from the lens.

In the caption, Mahlagha informed users that the outfit represented her second Halloween look. Within five hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 83,000 likes. Besides, several of Mahlagha’s followers took to the comments section and shared 1,150-plus comments in which they praised her hot looks as well as her incredible physique.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!!! I love you so much, you look stunning,” one of her fans commented.

“Why are you so pretty?!! Looking great in black. Great costume idea, btw,” chimed in another user.

“So, so hot and sexy. So naughty yet so classy,” a third admirer remarked, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“How can you always look so gorgeous? You are a queen,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “spectacular,” “you’re the best,” and “lovey,” to express their adoration.

Many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including CJ Franco, Leyla Milani-Khoshbin, and Mariale Marrero.

