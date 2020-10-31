Paige VanZant Sizzles In A Tight Sports Bra While Doing A High Kick For Her Latest Video Update

Paige VanZant flaunted her curves along with her impressive athletic ability in a video for her latest Instagram upload. In the clip, she was filmed wearing a tight-fitting sports bra and shorts combo that showcased her figure while she showed off her MMA skills.

The former UFC competitor has been in training for her upcoming debut in the Bare Knuckle FC, and in this post she showed off her athleticism. VanZant was recorded in a gym that had a mirrored wall behind her, stationary bikes on one side of the room, and a large TV on the other.

The 26-year-old had her long blond hair tied up in a ponytail, and she sported a revealing leopard-print ensemble. VanZant wore a body-hugging sports bra that was low-cut and had straps in the back that kept her shoulders and arms exposed. She had on matching bike shorts that outlined her toned thighs, and completed the look with a pair of black Nike sneakers.

VanZant started the vid by facing the camera and then spinning her body before lifting her right leg up and propelling herself into the air. The one-time Dancing With The Stars contestant swung her left foot around and performed a killer high kick, all while maintaining eye contact with the lens. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her ample assets in the formfitting top

As she landed, the flyweight caught her balance as she spun around, and then turned her body to the side to get into a fighting stance. Viewers caught a glimpse of her curvy backside as she turned along with a shot of her toned midsection in the outfit that stood out against her tanned skin.

For the caption, VanZant mentioned wanting to kick somebody, and asked her followers if they felt the same way before uploading the footage on Friday. Many of her 2.7 million Instagram followers flocked to the clip, and nearly 50,000 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over two hours after it went live. The one-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model received nearly 800 comments in that short time, as her replies were peppered with fire and flex emoji.

“She can fight and she looks like that…?” one admirer wrote.

“Sick control, perfect balance and flow! Sweet!!!” a fan replied while adding three fire emoji.

“Teach me!!!!” one follower responded.

“You can’t do that in Bare Knuckle. You’ll have to come back to the UFC” a fan wrote.

