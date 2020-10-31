Joe Biden Whistleblower Slams Media For Silence On ‘Very Serious National Security Issues’

Tony Bobulinski, who blew the whistle on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s purported knowledge of Hunter Biden’s alleged foreign business dealings, released a statement on Friday that took aim at media outlets and their silence on the issue.

“I would like to make clear that the emails, text messages, and other evidence that I have provided came from my own phones or computers and that those documents have been authenticated by an independent, nationally recognized forensic analysis firm,” he said in a statement released to Breitbart and other outlets.

“Moreover, the suggestion that I would provide falsified documents to the [United States] Senate and the Department of Justice is patently absurd.”

Bobulinski, who is Hunter Biden’s former business partner, claimed that the evidence he provided raises “very serious national security issues.” According to the businessman, the media’s decision to largely ignore the allegations reflect their desire for the Democratic Party’s nominee to defeat Donald Trump on Election Day.

“History will not judge kindly those in the media that are sweeping under the rug one of the most significant and legitimate national security scandals involving a candidate for the presidency.”

Bobulinski also revealed on Friday that he had been interviewed by the FBI in regards to his links to the Bidens and Hunter Biden’s stint on the board of Burisma. As The Inquisitr reported, the claims stem from Sinclair Broadcast Group, which also corroborated Bobulinski and said Joe Biden was aware of his son’s business pursuits outside of the United States.

David McNew / Getty Images

According to Bobulinski, he met the Bidens in 2017 and worked with them on a venture that involved Hunter Biden and his uncle. A supporter of the Democratic Party and Navy veteran, he said he worked with the Bidens on China deals. He has also been involved in two legal battles with the China-based company China Branding Group Limited.

As The Inquisitr reported, cybersecurity expert Robert Graham confirmed the authenticity of an email at the center of the Hunter Biden scandal that shows communication between him and Vadym Pozharsky, an advisor to Burisma’s board of directors. The email suggests that the board member met Joe Biden, although the Democrat’s campaign has denied the meeting mentioned in the email. However, the team claimed it’s possible the pair had a casual encounter.

Hunter Biden continues to be a target of Trump in his allies ahead of the election as the president continues to lag behind his Democratic opponent in national polling.