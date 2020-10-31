Suzy Cortez’s Killer Curves, Bodacious Buns Take Center Stage In Spicy New Share

Two-time Miss BumBum World winner and Brazilian model Suzy Cortez continues to flaunt her sculpted physique and world-famous derrière by way of her popular Instagram feed. Her latest post, which was uploaded on Friday, October 30, included a stunning mirrored selfie that showed the 30-year-old posing in a protective face mask, as well as a golden yellow bodysuit that seemingly conformed to all her shapely nooks and crannies.

Even as the outfit covered the brunt of her gym-honed frame, it did little to conceal the size, shape and curvature of her thick, muscle-bound thighs and ample, backside assets in the shot.

Cortez’s sultry snapshot made a clear impression on her followers, who double-tapped the photo update almost 8,000 times in less than two hours after it had gone live. Moreover, a plethora of positive replies had been left in the post’s comments section, the majority of which praised her well-built body and the pleasing way in which it filled her skintight duds.

“Hottie,” wrote one fan of Cortez’s alluring appearance.

“Powerful!!! So charming!!!” exclaimed another follower in Portuguese, as translated by Google. “Mama, call the fire department!!!”

“Goddess!!!” gushed a third devotee, who further expressed their passion for the picture with a slew of emoji.

“Who wants to see Suzy dressed as Chun-Li?” questioned another translated comment, which referred to a Street Fighter character that is also known for her muscle-bound lower body.

Cortez held her smartphone up to her face and focused her hazel eyes on the device’s screen as she snapped her most recent photo offering. Meanwhile, she struck a pose with her rear side facing the mirror she had pointed the camera at, providing a stunning side to back view of her voluptuous body.

With her right foot uplifted, allowing the weight of her leg to rest on its toes, and her knee bent forward, the social media star and influencer further emphasized the shapely nature of her lower half. In particular, the positioning of her leg caused her calf muscle to bulge out.

She also appeared to be arching her back slightly in the picture, which only served to emphasize an already protruding posterior. Her individual cheeks were clearly evidenced due to the incredibly tight fit of her bodysuit. Meanwhile, her buttocks were also tickled on the left side by the curled ends of her lengthy, brunette mane.

Elsewhere, Cortez’s ample bosom was also prominent in the upper half of the photo’s frame.

Just one day earlier, Cortez brought the heat to her profile by posting a spicy pic that found her flaunting serious sideboob along with her pageant-winning assets while wearing a strappy, pink lingerie set.