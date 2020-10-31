New York Post Gains Almost 200,000 Twitter Followers After Being Locked Out Over Hunter Biden Exposé

The New York Post is reporting that its Twitter account gained around 190,000 followers after the outlet tweeted out a negative exposé on Hunter Biden — and was locked out of the social media platform as a result.

However, the banishment appears to have been a boon for the news outlet, as its following boasted a 10.6 percent increase in just two weeks. In fact, some on social media are calling the increase in popularity an example of the Streisand Effect, or “an online phenomenon in which an attempt to hide or remove information – a photo, video, story etc – results in the greater spread of the information in question,” as defined by the BBC.

Twitter finally unlocked the Post’s account after thirteen days, during which the media outlet was unable to access the platform. Conservatives were outraged by the decision, with even President Donald Trump wading into the controversy.

“It’s the biggest story and Big Tech, together with the Lamestream Media, isn’t allowing a word to be said about it,” Trump wrote, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Twitter claimed that it would have reinstated the Post if the newspaper had agreed to take down six different tweets that were linked to stories related to the Bidens.

However, the New York media company declined to do so and stood by its reporting on the matter. Since the story first broke on October 14, former Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski has come forward to verify the allegations that the former senator from Delaware was well-aware of his son’s business dealings. In addition, Dorsey and other tech titans were called to Capital Hill to explain why their companies had decided to stifle the story.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Dorsey and others such as Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg claimed that the decision rested on the fact that the exposé relied on “hacked” information, which violated their policies. However, Republicans pushed back, claiming not only that the data had not been hacked, but also that the platforms had not had such standards for stories detrimental to conservatives.

“Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear? And why do you persist in behaving as a Democratic super PAC, silencing views contrary to your political beliefs?” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz stated during the heated discussions, via CBS News.

Meanwhile, the Jack-Dorsey led company has stated that it is revising its policies about hacked materials and “updating our practice of not retroactively overturning prior enforcement.”