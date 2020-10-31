Jinger Duggar Displays Full Baby Bump In New Maternity Photo Shoot

Jinger Duggar is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Jeremy Vuolo in just a couple of weeks. She is due in November with another little girl. She will join her big sister, 2-year-old Felicity, very soon. The Counting On stars did a maternity photo shoot and Jinger’s huge baby bump was put on full display.

The gorgeous snapshots not only featured Jinger and Jeremy, but Felicity was also involved in the shoot. On Friday, the expectant mom shared three pictures on her Instagram that were taken by a professional photographer. The first snapshot had Jinger wearing a blue floral midi-dress that hugged her third trimester belly as she had her hand underneath the bump. She and Jeremy stood outside with lots of greenery as the backdrop. The former professional soccer player, who wore a white shirt and dark pants, had his hand placed lovingly over her tummy. The couple were facing each other with their foreheads touching.

Jinger stood by herself wearing the same dress in the third pic with a white sheet hanging up right behind her. This time she threw on a grey hat with matching feathers placed around the outside. She cradled her baby bump with one hand as she looked downward. She had her other one touching her hair. Her blond highlighted locks were worn down with the ends softly curled.

The second snap was a family shot as Jinger, Jeremy, and Felicity sat down on the sheet that was laid out onto the grass. Jinger switched from her floral outfit to a gray dress. Jeremy sported a dark blue shirt and blue jeans. They were both looking at their adorable daughter as she stared directly at the camera with a slight grin on her face. Felicity had on a cute sundress with small strappy sandals. Felicity’s bangs were swept off to the side with a gray bow keeping it in place that matched her mom’s dress. She had her adorable curls peeping out on both sides.

Jeremy shared an additional picture on his Instagram as well. This one included loads of bubbles floating around the family of three. Felicity matched her daddy’s white shirt and dark pants outfit. He wrote in his caption that she will be an “amazing big sister” to their new little one. He also joked that he isn’t expecting any jealousy from her at all.

Jinger recently shared another one of her maternity dresses with a jean jacket over it as she appeared to be out on a walk. Her bulging belly took center stage as she posed for the snapshot