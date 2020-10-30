Cosplay Model Meg Turney Sends Temperatures Soaring In Sexy Nurse Costume

Meg Turney demonstrated she is ready for Halloween weekend on Friday, October 30, in her most recent Instagram post. The cosplay model took to the popular social media platform to share a stunning photo of herself dressed as a sexy nurse, a costume that has many of her 768,000 followers going wild.

The photo captured Turney inside as she stood in front of a large mirror. She held her iPhone next to her face to capture her full look. She looked at the screen while flashing a bright, happy smile with squinty eyes. Turney propped one leg forward a bit, highlighting her shapely thigh, and kicked her hips in the opposite direction.

Turney wore her brunette hair parted in the middle and partially tied back. She styled it in perfectly straight strands that she pulled in front of her shoulders.

Her whole costume was made from black PVC that added spiciness and shine to the look. Turney wore a bikini top with itty-bitty squares featuring a red cross in the middle. She wore a shoulder piece that tied around her neck via strings dangled.

She paired it with a matching skirt with high thigh-slits on both sides. Her legs were covered in fishnet stockings, and she completed her ensemble with a nurse’s cap featuring the same red cross emblazoned across the front.

In the caption, Turney asked who among her followers needed “heals.”

The post proved to be a hit with her fans. Within the first hour, it has garnered more than 15,000 likes and upwards of 75 comments. They took to the comments section to leave witty remarks about her outfit and caption while also praising her sexiness and beauty.

“I’m in need of a nurse, BAD. I hurt myself at work last week,” one user wrote.

“I’m frightened. And also a little turned on. But mostly frightened,” replied another fan.

“OMG… Meg! This is bomb! Please say you’ll wear this for tomorrow’s stream?” a third one added.

“Meg you left the perfect joke out of this post by cropping your boots out of the shot!!!” chimed in a fourth user.

Turney is no stranger to sporting racy cosplays in her Instagram posts. Last week, she uploaded a Star Wars-inspired photo in which she could be seen in all-black outfit, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. She had on a knitted sweater with a turtleneck, which she paired with a pair of skimpy thong underwear bottoms that displayed her curvaceous booty. In one hand, she held a glass containing “blue milk,” a drink produced by a female bantha in the saga.