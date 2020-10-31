Lauren Alexis Shows Off Her Shapely Legs In New Snapshot

British model and YouTuber Lauren Alexis took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 30, and wowed her 1.1 million followers with a very hot snapshot.

In the pic, Lauren rocked a gray t-shirt which she lifted to show off her taut stomach. The hottie paired the top with black string bikini bottoms which were tied high on her slender hips. The risqué ensemble put her sexy thighs and shapely legs on full display.

Lauren wore her brunette tresses in two messy braids and let them cascade over her shoulders. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a silver barbell in her navel.

According to the geotag, the photo was captured somewhere in Cyprus, where Lauren has been vacationing lately. The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. To pose, she sat next to black railings. Some trees could be seen in the background.

Lauren spread her legs apart and gazed at the camera. She parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, she asked her fans about their favorite Disney characters. Within less than an hour of going live, the picture amassed more than 36,000 likes. That apart, several of Lauren’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 270 messages in which they praised her pretty looks and her incredible figure.

“You look so beautiful, Lauren. My fav character is Stitch,” one of her fans commented.

“Great pic. Love your sexy legs and thighs. When are you coming back to London? I wish to see you in person,” chimed in another user, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Wow, you never fail to mesmerize me, baby. Can you please post more booty pictures!!?” a third follower wrote.

“How can you always look so pretty, even without makeup. Your beauty is so rare and natural, love you so much!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Others posted words and phrases like “queen,” “be mine,” and “truly gorgeous,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular fans, some models also liked and commented on the pic, including Molly X and Valentina Fradegrada.

Lauren hardly fails to impress her legions of followers with her skin-baring photographs. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she went online on Friday, October 23, and uploaded a casual yet hot snapshot which became an instant hit.

In the photograph, she rocked a pink tank top that put her smooth back and toned arms on display. The hottie teamed the top with a pair of skintight, high-waisted jeans which perfectly accentuated her famous backside. To date, the post has accrued more than 101,000 likes.