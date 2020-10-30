Colombian Model Ariana James Shows Off Chiseled Body In Booty-Baring Swimsuit

Ariana James treated her 2.4 million Instagram followers to a stunning new picture on Friday, October 30, which is bound to send temperatures soaring. The Colombian fitness model sported an itty-bitty swimsuit that bared her sculpted body, and her fans were quick to react.

The photo showed James striking a powerful pose on a balcony. According to the geotag, she was in Miami, Florida, where she currently lives, as indicated in her Instaram bio. She had her back turned to the camera, putting her tight buns front and center. She placed her arms on the white railing, using it to help her turn her torso to face the viewer.

Her dark hair was loose and whipped around in the wind, flying in front of her face. James shot a fierce look at the photographer while allowing her lips to hang open.

James showcased her enviable shape by wearing a stylish two-piece bathing suit. It featured a leopard print in black and brown against white, while the straps and accents were bright yellow. Her top had a thick bottom elastic and small triangles held up by double strings that tied behind her neck.

She wore a pair of matching bottoms featuring a thong back that bared her glutes. They also boasted a thick waistband that clung to her waist, highlighting her slender midriff. The tag indicated that her suit was from Meg Liz Swim.

In the caption, James included a line from the lyrics of the popular Latin song “No Me Conoce” by Jhay Cortez featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny.

The post has attracted more than 67,800 likes and over 870 comments. Her fans used the occasion to send their love to James and to praise her killer body and dedication.

“Divine Ariana, you look spectacular [heart-eyes emoji] [clapping hands], with your example, I convince myself even more to work hard for what I want,” one user raved.

“And I never get tired of saying that your body is a true work of art,” replied another admirer.

“Really, your beauty is unique. You’re such a mermaid,” a third one chimed in.

“Beautiful! An example of dedication and effort,” a fourth user gushed.

James is famous in the fitness world for her hard work and dedication. She often shares photos with inspiring messages that draw a lot of interactions from her followers, which is what she did earlier this week. She had on a workout set from the Seamless Collection by Bo and Tee, a brand she frequently promotes on her feed. In the caption, she noted that every day is a good day to be as happy we deserve, as The Inquisitr has reported.