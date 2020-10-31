Abigail Ratchford Goes Completely Topless, Rocks Teeny Bikini Bottoms With Chain Details For Racy Update

“Queen of curves” Abigail Ratchford headed into the weekend with a sizzling Instagram post wherein she showed some major skin while going for a dip in a swimming pool. The buxom model opted to go fully topless for the steamy upload, wearing nothing but skimpy bikini bottoms that barely left anything to the imagination.

The stunner shared four photos of the risqué look, which showed her bending over the edge of the pool as she rested her elbows on the coping. The pics offered little variation in terms of pose, all of them capturing her in profile. The slideshow put much of her toned midriff on display and teased her round posterior. However, what the snapshots truly spotlighted was her abundant cleavage, which the high angle and close perspective perfectly showcased.

Abigail made sure to censor her curves in all of the shots, crossing one arm over her exposed chest. She held her other arm stretched out on the sandstone tiles in all but the first snap, which portrayed her coquettishly biting her nail as she gazed into the distance with an absorbed stare. The brunette bombshell was in water up to her thigh, giving off sultry vibes as she stuck out her shapely rear end for the camera. Her bottoms were adorned with sparkling chains that draped over her hip and backside, calling even more attention to her voluptuous assets.

Although the angle didn’t offer a good view of the silver number, fans could notice its insane high cut and revealing waistline. The only visible spaghetti side strap was pulled above Abigail’s hip bone, accentuating her waist.

The internet vixen added more bling to the smoking hot look with a pair of massive, stone-encrusted rings. She further accessorized with a chic white manicure and showed off her raven tresses perfectly coiffed in voluminous curls that cascaded over her shoulder.

Abigail’s over 9.1 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post, clicking the like button on her photos more than 27,900 times and leaving 550 messages, all within the first hour. Among the commenters were many of her fellow models and influencers, including Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Zita Vass, Marie Madoré, Ella Rose, and Francia James.

“Literal goddess,” wrote Kindly Myers, echoing the thoughts of many of her dedicated fans.

In her caption, Abigail asked her audience to choose their favorite photo, and her admirers promptly offered their answers in the comments section.

“#4 close up & personal – you are such so classy, elegant & beautiful,” said Syd Wilder, adding a trail of sparkles emoji.

“Pic 2. Your eyes and lips really pop on that one!” chimed in another Instagrammer.

“All beautiful stunning golden hour!!!” opined Suzie Del Vecchio, who further expressed her thoughts on the torrid shoot with a string of fire emoji.