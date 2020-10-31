Pia Mia Shows Off Her Booty In A Custom Semi-Sheer Bodysuit With A Thong Back

Pia encouraged her fans to check out the visualizer for her 'HOT' remix.

Pia Mia brought some sizzle to her Instagram page on Friday, October 30, to promote the new remix of her hit single, “HOT.”

The Guamanian singer often stuns her fans with her bold and revealing fashion choices, and her latest style slideshow proved to be another smash hit. Over the span of three hours, her 6.1 million followers rewarded her pair of pics with upwards of 38,000 likes.

Pia, 24, wore a lilac bodysuit, and she used her caption to give designer Adam Selman credit for creating the custom piece for her. The garment featured a thin band over the bust that tightly squeezed her chest to give her ample cleavage a nice round shape. The number also had a sling-style design with shoulder straps that gradually widened as they approached her lower abdomen. A triangular panel of sheer fabric covered most of her taut tummy.

A long string circled the smallest part of Pia’s slim waist, and it was tied in a tidy bow with ends that trailed down her body all the way to her upper thighs. The garment’s high-cut sides lengthened Pia’s legs and accentuated the curvy lower half of her hourglass figure.

Pia’s second photo provided a view of the layered back of her bodysuit. The bandeau piece stretched over a sheer racerback, and the more widely-spaced shoulder straps dipped down to create a U shape over them both. The top layer also formed a long, thin thong that bisected the mesh seat, which featured a revealing cheeky cut.

As Pia showed off her peachy posterior, she glanced back to shoot the camera a smoldering look. Her platinum blond hair reached her waist, and her shiny locks were styled in a smooth blowout with a subtle wave. Her first photo was snapped as she was tossing her tresses back behind one shoulder. She had her left hand placed up against a row of lockers just out of the photo’s frame, and she leaned against them with her hip saucily cocked.

The “Do It Again” singer received an avalanche of comments about how amazing she looked, and many of her Instagram followers seemed to agree that “HOT” was a fitting title for her song.

“Hottest in The game!!! Drippy drip,” read one fan’s response to her post.

“So beautiful and so hot,” gushed another admirer.

“Hottie Barbie,” a third commenter wrote.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Pia recently used her good looks to make a difference by rocking an exquisite black lace bodysuit and encouraging her followers to go vote — and to stream her new song.