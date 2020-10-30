Keilah Kang Rocks A Printed Bikini And Matching Mask In New Snapshot

On Friday, October 30, American Instagram model Keilah Kang took to her page and treated her 2.2 million followers to a triple-photo update that sent pulses racing.

In the snapshots, Keilah rocked a printed, colorful bikini which perfectly hugged her curves and accentuated her slender waist. The top of the two-piece bathing suit boasted thin straps, padded cups, and a plunging neckline which showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

Keilah teamed the top with matching bottoms which boasted black strings. The risqué ensemble not only put her taut stomach on display but also drew attention to her toned legs and thighs. The hottie completed her attire with a matching mask.

Keilah wore her brunette tresses down, letting her long, silky locks cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of accessories, she only opted for a silver ring.

The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. The distant view of the ocean and the clear blue sky could be seen in the background. Keilah shared three pics from the shoot.

In the first picture, she stood straight and gazed at the camera. In the second photo, she leaned forward and placed her hand on a wooden structure. The hottie took her mask off, gazed straight at the lens, and flashed a small smile. The third and final image was quite similar to the second one, but this time she wore the mask again.

In the caption, Keilah informed users that her bikini was from the online beachwear retailer, Swiminista.

Within six hours of posting, the photos garnered more than 63,000 likes. In addition, several of Keilah’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted close to 700 messages in which they complimented her amazing figure, pretty looks, as well as her incredible sense of style.

“What a great photoshoot! I keep waiting for your posts every day,” one of her fans commented.

“Nice colors! They look great on you! I love you so much,” chimed in another user.

“Hands down the most beautiful woman on Instagram. You have an incredibly sexy figure and such an angelic face,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple kiss and heart emoji to the comment.

“You are the definition of perfection. You look absolutely gorgeous in this pic, as always,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “my wifey,” “stunner,” and “what a sexy babe,” to let Keilah know how much they adore her.

Keilah not only wows her fans by posting her bathing suit pics but she perfectly pulls off all types of looks and outfits. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she recently shared another set of snapshots in which she rocked a burgundy-colored, two-piece activewear set that showcased her shapely booty and legs.