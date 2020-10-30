WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Only Likes Eight Superstars At The Moment, According To Backstage Report

Vince McMahon is known for changing his mind about WWE superstars on a regular basis. However, at this moment in time, only eight performers are reportedly held in high regard by the chairman, per Ringside News.

According to the report, the talents in question are Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Randy Orton, New Day and the Street Profits. It’s worth noting that New Day includes Big E, even though he was recently split from the group.

A backstage source claimed that McMahon “Vince doesn’t seem to like anything or anyone,” with the exception of the aforementioned performers. He does, however, have a soft spot for some other superstars.

As The Inquisitr reported this week, the chairman reportedly warmed to Matt Riddle following his impressive performance on this week’s Monday Night Raw. Riddle has since been subject to a name change and will supposedly receive a character makeover.

The superstars whom he definitely does like just so happen to be experiencing pushes at the moment as well. With the exception of Big E, and Heyman — who is only an on-air personality — they are all champions.

Big E is the hot favorite to win the 2021 Royal Rumble match as he’s currently experiencing a strong run of momentum on Friday Night SmackDown. However, McMahon supposedly hasn’t even discussed plans on who he has in mind to emerge victorious from the annual 30-man Battle Royale match.

Orton won the WWE Championship at last weekend’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. If the latest development is true, the reason for the title changing hands may have been because McMahon has cooled on former champion Drew McIntyre.

It is believed that Orton was given the title so he can defend it against Edge at WrestleMania 37. The decision to put the prize on the veteran was controversial as many fans and pundits believe that the WrestleMania showdown doesn’t need to have a title on the line.

New Day, meanwhile, returned to action during the latest draft and won gold right away. The team has already set records for their championship reigns in the promotion, but the chairman seems to have plans for them to keep spearheading the division for the foreseeable future.

The Street Profits have been champions for the better part of the year. The duo has become fan favorites in that time too, mainly due to their charisma and ability to entertain. McMahon is known for appreciating strong comedic talents, and the duo fits the bill in that regard.

Reigns has also been dominating recently. He won the Universal accolade when he came back to work in August, and he’s been undefeated ever since.