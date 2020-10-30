Leanna Bartlett Embraces A Spa Day While Wearing A Bikini & Mesh Pearl Coverup Set

Ukrainian beauty Leanna Bartlett shared a pair of bikini snaps with her 3.2 million Instagram followers on Friday. She noted that these had been taken during a relaxing spa outing and she looked practically angelic while also showcasing her stunning curves.

In her caption, Leanna tagged the Pevonia skincare page and thanked them for the wonderful day at their spa. The geotag signaled that she had been at the Dreams Tulum Resort and Spa in Mexico and it appeared to be a magical setting.

Leanna stood in a massage room that had windows giving a peek of the gorgeous setting outdoors. Light white drapes partially covered the windows and a handful of red flower blossoms were scattered around in the room.

The blonde beauty wore one blossom in her hair and held another in her hands. She had her long locks styled with a side part and the tresses tumbled down her back.

It appeared that these photos showed Leanna with the slightly darker blond hue she has shifted to in recent posts. Many people have noted that they love the change from the lighter tones she usually sports.

In the first photo, Leanna stood facing the camera. She tilted her head and gazed directly toward the camera as she stuck out one hip. She wore a pink bikini under a sheer coverup and looked absolutely incredible.

She noted that the bikini was from the Revolve line, and it appeared to be the same one she wore in a post a few months ago. The coverup was from the Beach Bunny line and was the perfect accompaniment to the two-piece bathing suit.

The two-piece coverup was a sheer, nude mesh set. It was covered in pearl and rhinestone detailing that allowed all of Leanna’s curves to be amazingly showcased. The miniskirt and cropped tank-style top suited Leanna’s hourglass figure perfectly and her fans went wild over her sexy vibe.

The second photo varied just slightly from the first. In this one, she sat on the massage table rather than stood next to it. She let her legs hang down over the side of the table as she held a flower blossom up near her face. She let the other hand drape loosely over her upper thigh and looked seductively toward the photographer.

Leanna’s followers showed their appreciation for the sexy pair of snaps by giving them more than 11,000 likes and 200 comments in about two hours.

“Looking so gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“You kill this one again,” another raved.

“Astonishingly beautiful,” detailed a follower.

“You are blessed up with beauty,” someone else detailed.