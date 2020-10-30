Leanna Bartlett Embraces A Spa Day While Wearing A Bikini & Mesh Pearl Cover-Up Set

Ukrainian beauty Leanna Bartlett shared a pair of bikini snaps with her 3.2 million Instagram followers on Friday. She noted that they were taken during a relaxing spa outing, and she looked practically angelic while also showcasing her stunning curves.

In her caption, Leanna tagged the Pevonia skincare page and thanked the company for the wonderful day at their spa. According to the geotag, she had been at the Dreams Tulum Resort and Spa in Mexico, and it appeared to be a magical setting.

Leanna stood in a massage room that had windows giving a peek of the gorgeous setting outdoors. Light white drapes partially covered the windows, and a handful of red flower blossoms were scattered around in the room.

The blonde wore one blossom in her hair and held another in her hands. She had her long locks styled with a side part and let the tresses tumble down her back.

It appeared that these photos showed Leanna with the slightly darker blond hue she has shifted to in recent posts. Many people shared that they love the change from the lighter tones.

In the first photo, Leanna stood facing the camera. She tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera as she stuck out one hip. She wore a pink bikini under a sheer cover-up and looked absolutely incredible.

She noted that the bikini was from the Revolve line, and it appeared to be the same one she wore in a post a few months ago. The cover-up was from the Beach Bunny line and was the perfect accompaniment to the two-piece bathing suit.

The two-piece cover-up was a sheer, nude mesh set. It was covered in pearl and rhinestone detailing, putting all of Leanna’s curves on display. The miniskirt and cropped tank-style top suited Leanna’s hourglass figure perfectly, and her fans went wild over her sexy vibe.

The second photo varied just slightly from the first. In that one, she sat on the massage table rather than standing next to it. She let her legs hang down over the side of the table as she held a flower blossom near her face. She let the other hand drape loosely over her upper thigh and looked seductively at the photographer.

Leanna’s followers showed their appreciation for the sexy pair of snaps by giving them more than 11,000 likes and 200 comments in about two hours.

“Looking so gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“You kill this one again,” another raved.

“Astonishingly beautiful,” a follower gushed.

“You are blessed up with beauty,” someone else commented.