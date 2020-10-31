Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In Savage X Fenty Holiday 2020 Campaign, Says Her Bankroll Is ‘Thick’

Megan Thee Stallion has given fans a first look at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Holiday 2020 campaign. The “WAP” star shared the sneak peek via Instagram on Friday, October 30.

The new campaign featured Megan wearing the latest Savage x Fenty lingerie in a Barbie-like pink setting. In the pictures, the rapper was wearing a black bralette, garter belt, and panties, all adorned with pearl strands. Her hair was pulled into a high ponytail and her eyelids are decorated with crystal jewels. She also wore a pearl necklace and earrings and white tulle gloves.

One picture featured the “Hot Girl Summer” star standing up while playfully covering her mouth. In the other, she was sitting down in front of a mirror while arching her back.

She shared the new pictures with her 16.7 million followers, along with a cheeky caption referencing her “thick” bankroll.

Not long after she posted the photos on Instagram, celebrities and fans alike flocked to the comments section to share their excitement. In just a few hours, the post has amassed over 1.1 million likes and close to 8,000 comments.

“Oh wow friend,” model Lira Galore wrote.

“Meg im pregnant and it’s yours,” one fan jokingly commented.

“Oh wow,” rapper Tokyo Jetz wrote.

“ARE YOU KIDDING ME,” a fan wrote.

The Savage x Fenty Holiday 2020 collection worn in the pictures will release on Sunday, November 1.

This isn’t the first time that Megan has collaborated with Rihanna’s lingerie brand. Earlier this year, the Houston native became the official ambassador for Savage x Fenty, as Refinery29 reported.

“Meg is the energy we were looking for,” said Rihanna in a press release shared with the publication. “She is a risk-taker with an attitude, character, and personality.”

Meanwhile, Megan said that she wants “all the hotties around the world to feel good about themselves exactly as they are.”

To celebrate the new role, she posted a picture of the campaign on social media. In one photo, the rapper wore a bright yellow lace bra paired with a matching thong. In another shot, she was on all fours on top of a leather chair, wearing a black T-shirt, bra, and booty shorts.

Given Megan’s style, it’s not surprising that Rihanna picked her to be an ambassador. As reported by The Inquisitr, Megan recently sported a sheer black bodysuit with long sleeves, paired with long earrings, and jewelry. She completed the look with a high ponytail and long acrylic nails.