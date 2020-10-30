Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Dancing Jaw’ Reignites Speculation Of Cocaine Use

Footage of Donald Trump Jr.’s Thursday appearance on Fox News has reignited rumors that the president’s son is using cocaine. While speaking to host Laura Ingraham, the businessman appeared to grind his teeth, lick his lips, and clench his jaw — the latter which former NBA player Rex Chapman called “dancing jaw.”

Dancing jaw is a tell… pic.twitter.com/X3Una6QvKA — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) October 30, 2020

Social media users appeared to agree with Chapman’s implication.

“His jaw qualifies as a swing state,” one user joked.

“That’s the cocaine mouth,” tweeted Rich Dollaz.

Others were more serious about the purported implications of Trump Jr.’s behavior.

“He is obviously a user. To anyone with even a passing history with drugs, especially cocaine and amphetamines, he might as well have a sign on his forehead,” one user tweeted.

“Yea I’ve seen this type of jaw before plenty of times….cant fool me. 2 years sober on the 7th and can still tell the signs. The delusions are a big indicator too but we won’t go there,” another chimed in.

It’s not the first time rumors have spread about Trump Jr.’s alleged cocaine use. Per HuffPost, people speculated that he was on the stimulant during his speech at the Republican National Convention. But during a subsequent interview with Fox News’ Steve Doocy, Trump Jr. shot down the speculation and chalked up his appearance to the venue.

“I guess there must have been something with the lighting,” he said.

Rick Wilking / Getty Images

Trump Jr. argued that the claims stemmed from an inability to attack the substance of his speech. He also turned the attention to the drug use of recovering addict Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Elsewhere, his father, Donald Trump, drew laughs with his wide-eyed response to Joe Biden’s mention of cocaine at the second Democratic presidential debate. After the debate, the head of state’s biographer, David Cay Johnston, highlighted the alleged relationship between the president and cocaine trafficker Joseph Weichselbaum, which was discussed in his book, The Making of Donald Trump.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump Jr.’s appearance on Ingraham Angle also drew attention for his claim that coronavirus deaths have dwindled to nearly zero. Despite his claim, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows that 1,000 people died from the disease in the United States on the same day.

Trump Jr.’s claims were in response to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, who took actions to limit the attendance of a Trump rally in the state. It was also a response to Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s claim that Americans should avoid such events.