Lori Loughlin ‘Hopes To To Be Home By Christmas’ As She Begins Prison Sentence

Lori Loughlin has officially begun her prison sentence in the hopes that she will be released by Christmas. The former Full House actress is facing time due to her role in a college admissions scandal in which she bribed a University of Southern California crew coach to recruit her two daughters onto the team.

According to Fox News, the actress officially had until November 19 to report to jail. However, she decided to come early on Friday to the low-security Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, California.

“She hopes to be home by Christmas, but she’ll definitely be home by New Year’s,” an insider explained.

“She had everything in order, so she decided a couple of days ago to report to prison. She can put this behind her as she goes into 2021,” the source added.

The Federal Correction Institution in Dublin currently houses 1,200 female inmates and is located around 35 miles east of San Francisco. Ironically, it is also where actress Felicity Huffman served her 11-day sentence after the Desperate Housewives star was arrested for bribing a standardized test proctor to cheat on her daughter’s exam.

Loughlin has been given the inmate number 77827-112, per The Mercury News. In addition, Loughlin must surrender all of her personal belongings before she enters the facility. She is also expected to change out of her clothing and wear the prison’s uniform of khaki pants and a brown T-shirt.

As part of her plea deal, Loughlin is not allowed to apply for an early release due to COVID-19 related reasons. The coronavirus pandemic has also made it unlikely that she will be able to have visitors, unlike Huffman.

In addition to the two month sentence, Loughlin will also have to complete 150 hours of community service upon her release. She must also pay a $150,000 fine.

Meanwhile, Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is slated to spend even longer behind bars. Giannulli was sentenced to five months in jail, as well as fines and community service time.

Though Loughlin had originally protested her innocence, she has reportedly since come around to her guilty plea and wants this chapter of her life to end.

“She is going to set her jaw and do her time,” said another source.

“Of course she’s dreading it, but she’s resigned that it’s the way to get this behind her,” the source added. “She’s already thinking about how 2021 will be better for her, and she’ll be able to move forward.”

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Loughlin has allegedly expressed fears about catching COVID-19 while in jail and has been on a health regimen to have as strong an immune system as possible before serving time.