‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Devon Treats Elena Cruelly

The Young and the Restless episode that aired on Friday, October 30, featured Chelsea making a big decision. Meanwhile, Adam tried to bury the hatchet with Billy. Billy and Lily heated up. Finally, Devon tried to cut Elena loose fully, and she thought he was cruel.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) helped Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) after her big fall. Chelsea said that her scan at the hospital showed no concussions, so it was likely just a stress headache. Chelsea told her friend about asking to be in Johnny’s life, and then they talked a bit about their business. Chloe asked Chelsea to move in with them at the Chancellor mansion, and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) walked in and agreed with his wife. Chelsea said, yes.

At Chancellor Communications, Adam (Mark Grossman) stunned Billy (Jason Thompson) by asking for a truce. Billy didn’t quite believe him, but Adam noted he’d changed his name. He asked Billy to print that information. Later, Billy saw Lily (Christel Khalil) and wondered why she was avoiding him. Lily admitted that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) had warned her about his vendetta against Adam. Billy asked her out to dinner, and Lily accepted.

At Society, Billy commented on Lily’s ability to see the best in everyone, and she pointed out how they both had plenty of second chances. When they got back to their hotel, the near kiss came up, and as they stepped into the elevator, Lily moved toward Billy after she said she wasn’t backing away this time.

Earlier, Lily had seen Nate (Sean Dominic) at Crimson Lights. She admitted she was glad Neil (Kristoff St. John) wasn’t around to see what Nate had done to Devon (Bryton James). Lily did offer him some hope, though. After all, Devon eventually forgave her, so perhaps he could forgive Nate.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) also ran into Nate at the coffee shop, and he apologized for telling her his feelings. Later at the clinic, Nick (Joshua Morrow) stopped by to talk to Nate, and he wondered why the doctor would risk so much over a one night stand. However, Nick wasn’t judging him, and Nate vowed to focus on his recovery.

Devon (Bryton James) saw Amanda (Mishael Morgan) at The Grand Phoenix, and he mentioned she’d missed a great trip to New York. She worried that Devon would spiral out of control, but he said he was fine. Talk turned to more details about Rose, and Amanda wondered if she wanted to really pursue everything. Devon encouraged her too. Before the end of the day, Amanda called her private investigator to look into it more.

At Society, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Adam sat together. Adam offered his condolences on Dina’s (Marla Adams) death. Jack let his friend know that he took his brother Billy to task over the exposé. Adam seemed okay and told Jack that he was through with obsessing over the Newmans. Ultimately, he admitted that Chelsea had left him and said he planned to focus on today, which caused Jack to wonder what that would bring. Back at home, Adam put away Chelsea and Connor’s (Judah Mackey) photo while working on his laptop.

Finally, Devon visited Elena at her new apartment. He told her to pursue a relationship with Nate or anybody else. Elena called him cruel, but Devon said she couldn’t really love him since she did what she did with his cousin.