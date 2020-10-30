Ilhan Omar Slams ‘Desperate And Gullible’ Republicans Pranked Into Thanking Islamic Satan

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar posted a compilation of Cameo videos to Twitter on Thursday in which Republican figures appear to have been duped into thanking Iblis — which she noted is the Islamic counterpart for Satan — for supporting Donald Trump. Among the figures who fell for the prank are Corey R. Lewandowski, Tomi Lahren, Sabastian Gorka, and Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

“Thanks being a passionate Trump supporter,” Arpaio said.

“I am very impressed, eleven Trump rallies,” Gorka said.

“I also hear that you’ve been canvassing, that you donate, and you’ve got a lot of fantastic merchandise,” Lewandowski said.

Omg, they are so desperate and gullible. Watch as Trump surrogates thank "Iblis" (Satan's name in Arabic) for supporting Trump ????pic.twitter.com/noM9mW62HZ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 30, 2020

Cameo is an app where individuals can pay celebrities to record personalized messages. As reported by HuffPost, the prank was created by Ali-Asghar Abedi, a comedy writer and contributor for media outlets like The Independent, PBS, and The New York Times.

“They’re grifters who are stunningly ignorant and have no curiosity,” Abedi said. “I left clues for them. I told them that Iblis was Arab American. If they had a sense of the world beyond MAGA, they’d research what Iblis means in an Arab context. I guess they’re true adherents to capitalism, placing money ahead of their own dignity.”

Abedi said he paid Lahren and Lewandowski $80 each for the messages, while Arpaio was paid $30. Although Gorka’s fee was $45, he missed the message’s deadline and thus ended up doing it for free.

Abedi also tried to get Republican operative Roger Stone to record a message but he allegedly “never took the bait.”

According to the comedy writer, he was “a bit crafty” in his spelling of the Arabic word.

“I spelled it ‘Ebliz’ and laid out the pronunciation as ‘ibb-lease.’ But [I] figured mentioning that Iblis is Arab should have been a cue to vet the request with someone who knows Arabic.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Per Sun-Sentinel, Omar was elected to Congress in 2018 and was one of the first Muslim women to be elected to the bicameral legislature. She was a refugee from war-torn Somalia and has been a vocal advocate for her beliefs, which has often put her in the crosshairs of Trump and his Republican allies. As The Inquisitr reported, the Minnesota congresswoman previously claimed that the president fuels hatred and attacks her due to his fear of losing her home state.

However, Omar has also found herself in the middle of controversy, including an alleged affair with a political consultant and missing state campaign funds she was ordered forced to repay by the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board.