Abby Rao Flaunts Tiny Waist & Ample Cleavage In Belted Swimsuit

Abby Rao delighted her army of Instagram fans with a series of sultry snaps that saw her in a skimpy swimsuit. The October 30 update included five pictures and one video.

The first image in the set captured the model posed outside on a day where the sun was shining bright. In the post, a geotag indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California where she stood in front of an outdoor terrace surrounded by tall trees and furniture. Abby posed in the center of the frame, placing one arm on her head and the opposite near her side. She met the lens with an alluring stare and pursed lips. The second and third shots captured Abby posed in the same spot, but she altered poses slightly.

Abby earned her audience’s attention by sporting a seriously skimpy one-piece that did nothing but favors for her gym-honed figure. A tag in the post indicated that her swimsuit was from PrettyLittleThing, and the tan garment complimented her allover glow. It had thick straps that stretched over her arms and shoulders, and its plunging neckline offered a generous glimpse of her ample bust. The piece was tight on her waist and featured a matching belt with a gold clasp that highlighted her tiny waist and midsection. The high-rise cut of the suit also showcased Abby’s killer stems.

The model held a pair of sunglasses in her hand and added a beaded necklace with a gold pendant. Abby also wore a ring on each hand, providing the look with the perfect amount of bling. She styled her long, blond locks with a side part and her hair tumbled over her shoulders and back. In the next image, Abby offered a view of her swimsuit’s back, revealing a cheeky thong cut that showcased her bodacious booty.

The upload has been attracting plenty of attention from fans so far. As of this writing, the image has only been live on Abby’s page for an hour, and it’s earned 114,000 likes and 700-plus comments from fans. Most were quick to rave over Abby’s fit figure while a few more used emoji instead.

“Omg abby you are so pretty the legit queen,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Wow absolutely stunning. You are my dream girl,” a second chimed in.

“You are absolutely killing it in this photo as always,” another Instagrammer gushed with a single flame emoji.

“Beautiful picture of you I love it hope you enjoy you,” one more added.