Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Sizzles In A Green Swimsuit That Flaunts Her Stunning Figure

Model Viktoria Varga put her stunning figure on display in a two-photo set for her latest Instagram update. In the snaps, she was shot rocking a swimsuit that hugged onto her body and flaunted her toned stomach.

The Hungarian beauty – who is dating Italian soccer pro Graziano Pelle – shared this throwback pic from when she was touring scenic locales around Italy. Varga was filmed in a plush-looking room that had a white motif as she stood in front of a table that had a large mirror with a gold frame above it. She used the geotag of Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italy.

The 29-year-old had her long blond hair swept to the right side of her face. She sported an emerald green one-piece that was ruffled with wrap front. The top crisscrossed along her chest and knotted behind her neck. It had a high-waist thong bottom that had thick straps in the front and left her back exposed.

In both photos, Varga was captured from behind and her reflection was visible in the mirror. For the first slide she let her right arm hang by her side while she raised her left hand to grab at her swimsuit. She jutted out her hip as she glanced down with her mouth slightly agape. Her tanned skin popped against the white backdrop.

Varga stood in the same spot for the second picture, and this time she had both arms by her sides. There was a sultry look across her gorgeous face as she made strong eye contact with the lens. Fans were given an eyeful of her flat stomach and her slender back.

For the caption, the fashion designer mentioned missing the Amalfi Coast. She added a lemon emoji along with multiple hashtags including “#elegantstyle” and “#swimsuitmodel” before uploading the pictures on Friday.

Many of Varga’s 487,000 Instagram followers noticed the stunning snaps, and more than 16,400 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over 12 hours. She received nearly 250 comments in that time, as her replies were littered with heart and heart-eye emoji. Fans left compliments in multiple languages.

“You look so breathtakingly beautiful in that swimsuit,” one admirer replied.

“You look so charming still when you are daydreaming,” a fan wrote in reference to the caption.

“Happy Friday lovely lady…gosh that outfit is gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“And I am dreaming looking at you,” her boyfriend wrote while adding as series of kiss face emoji.

