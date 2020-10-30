Brit Manuela Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Black Crop Top & Matching Miniskirt While Wearing Combat Boots

On Friday, October 30, American model Brit Manuela shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old standing on a brick pathway in front of trees and a house with a balcony. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Brit flaunted her fantastic figure in a long-sleeved black crop top and a matching mini skirt. The ensemble put her toned midsection and lean legs on display. She also sported a black purse that had a chain strap and a pair of tall combat boots that gave her an additional edge.

For the photoshoot, the brunette beauty wore her wavy hair down in a middle part. Her nails were also manicured and painted a flattering gray color.

In the first image, she kicked out her leg and flashed her beautiful smile. For the following photo, the model turned to the side and grasped the handle of her purse with both of her hands. The third snap showed her crossing one leg in front of the other, as she looked off into the distance with a serious expression on her face. Brit turned her neck to look behind her in the final shot.

In the caption and body of the post, Brit tagged the clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing, suggesting that is where she received her ensemble.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit’s followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are so adorable,” wrote one fan, followed by a kissing face emoji.

“Such a beauty,” added a different devotee, along with a red rose emoji.

“Such a cute look,” remarked another admirer.

“Definition of PERFECTION,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media star engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Brit is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a video, in which she wore a polka dot two-piece swimsuit. That post has been liked over 39,000 times since it was shared.