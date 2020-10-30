Anita Herbert Shows Off Her Incredible Abs And Toned Physique On Instagram

Anita Herbert clicks a selfie
Anita Herbert / Instagram
Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert is no stranger to showing off her amazingly fit body on Instagram. Taking to her page on Friday, October 30, she uploaded a new picture that sent temperatures soaring.

In the snapshot, Anita rocked a black crop top which featured a lot cut neckline, one which flaunted a hint of cleavage. The tiny garment also put her taut stomach and perfect abs on full display.

Anita teamed the top with a pair of biker shorts which drew attention to her toned legs and thighs. She completed her attire with a pair of black socks and gray sneakers.

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses in a high ponytail, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she opted for a ring, a black wristband, and a pair of dark sunglasses that she hung on the neckline of her top. She also carried a backpack.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured at the Grand Teton, which is a mountain peak in northwestern Wyoming, United States.

To pose for the picture, Anita stood against the background of some trees. She spread her legs apart and held her backpack with both the hands. She slightly tilted her head and gazed at the camera while puckering her lips.

5️⃣ things I wish I knew ???? I wish that back in the day somebody told me these ..it would have saved me a lot of time & headaches.???? 1️⃣ WHEN IS THE BEST TIME TO WORKOUT Whatever time works best for YOU and your schedule…. if you want / can workout in the morning do it in the morning, if you prefer to do it in the afternoon then do that. JUST GET IT DONE!???? #SimpleAsThat 2️⃣ WHAT IS THE BEST DIET TO LOSE FAT Whatever works for YOU! Intermittent Fasting, Keto, vegan, flexible, … you name it … they ALL WORK, as long as you are in calorie deficit!⬇️ what’s important is to fuel your body with proper nutrition every day. If you haven’t found the one that you LOVE & can stick to long term don’t worry, just EXPERIMENT????????‍???? it took me YEARS to find the BEST method that I LOVE & can maintain forever. 3️⃣ BREAKFAST IS THE MOST IMPORTANT MEAL OF THE DAY Nope. To EAT breakfast or NOT EAT breakfast should be your personal preference. There is NO right or wrong way! If you are hungry in the morning EAT, if you aren’t DONT. Simple as that????????‍♀️ when I wake up all I want is my ☕️ ????, I can’t even think about food???? 4️⃣ FASTED OR FED CARDIO Doesn't freaking matter!???? J u s t g e t i t i n! If you don’t like to do cardio on an empty stomach don't force yourself. 5️⃣ HOW MANY MEALS SHOULD I EAT A DAY As many as you want! As long as you stay within your daily calorie target ???? you can split your food into 3 ,4, 5 or 6 meals …it is 100% up to your personal preference. The only “magic“ ???? answer I can give you when it comes to living a fit & healthy lifestyle is SUSTAINABILITY & CONSISTENCY. Don’t try OVERCOMPLICATE things. ???? Just keep it SIMPLE, put in the WORK, keep showing up EVERYDAY, be PATIENT and the RESULTS will come! ???? Hope you find these helpful ???? find more of my workouts HOME/GYM???? ???????? @body_by_anita Did you/ do you struggle with any of these❓ Let me know ????????

Anita included a long caption in which she informed her followers about some dos and don’ts of staying fit, adding that she wished she also knew about those tips and tricks when she first started her fitness journey. She suggested the best time to workout, the kind of foods people should eat, and the frequency of eating and exercising, among others. The hottie emphasized that people should avoid over complicating things and should focus on sustainability and consistency.

Within 18 hours of going live, the pic amassed more than 32,000 likes. In addition, several of her followers flocked to the comments section and posted 450 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and thanked her for her valuable suggestions.

“Good advice! So nice to have answers to all those tough questions we ask ourselves. You look amazing, doll!” one of her followers commented.

“Great post! I like how you broke it down,” another user wrote.

“Omg. Yes. Love this. I’ve been learning these things throughout my weight loss/weightlifting journey. What works for one doesn’t always work for another. But all your key points are 100 % facts,” a third follower proclaimed.

Others posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “irresistible beauty,” and “perfection,” to express their adoration.

Many other models also liked and commented on the post, including Arianny Celeste, Valeria Orsini, Anais Zanotti, and Luz Elena Echeverria.