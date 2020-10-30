Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Off Cleavage & Toned Stomach In A Small Bikini For Latest Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz showed off her athletic figure in two spicy photos for her latest upload. In the pics, she was photographed wearing a small bikini that accentuated her toned legs and midsection while she struck sultry poses.

The Brazilian bombshell has gained a large online following thanks to her surfing skills, and she was not far from the water in these snaps as she was shot on a beach. Muniz tagged her location as Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, and she was captured laying in the sand with plants visible in the background.

The 22-year-old kept her long black hair messy as it hung straight down while she soaked up some sun. Muniz sported a purple-colored bikini that had white polka dots and tie strings which wrapped around her midsection. Her top had triangle cups with thin straps that connected them and wrapped behind her neck. Muniz wore matching bottoms that had tiny straps that hugged onto her hips, and she accessorized with small earrings.

In the first slide, the social media influencer was captured laying back and supporting her weight with her elbows. She lifted her hands to grab at her top, and crossed her right leg across her body. Muniz’s eyes were closed as she basked in the sunlight, which made her skin glow. Viewers were treated to an eyeful of her assets along with her flat stomach.

Muniz was photographed on her side for the second snap. Her left elbow was covered in sand as she lifted her hand to play with her hair as she stared off-camera. This angle gave fans a glimpse of her thighs, and a hint of her curvy backside which was also dusted in sand.

For the caption – as per Google Translate – the model mentioned being in love, and she tagged the swimwear company Inamorata, which is owned by Emily Ratajkowski. The surfer added a butterfly emoji to the caption before uploading the images on Friday.

Many of Muniz’s 758,000 Instagram followers flocked to the post, and more than 20,000 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over 12 hours. She received over 120 comments in that time. Fellow surfer Tatiana Weston-Webb responded with fire and heart-eye emoji, and the comments were flooded with both. Fans filled the replies with compliments in both English and Portuguese.

“You’re the sexiest woman ever,” one follower commented.

“Gorgeous!” a fan wrote while adding a heart emoji.

“Smoking,” another added.

“Looking like a good day at the beach,” an Instagram user replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Muniz flaunted her curves in a white two-piece.