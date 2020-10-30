Ainsley Rodriguez Goes ‘Risky Business’ By Dancing An Oxford Shirt, Sunglasses, And Socks

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez stunned her 1.9 million Instagram followers by posting a video where she mimicked an iconic dance scene from the 1983 film Risky Business.

For the occasion, Rodriguez wore a classic white oxford button down shirt. The bright hue not only accentuated her tanned skin but also offered a gorgeous contrast against her dark hair. The garment was slightly oversized, though the hem short enough to show off her long and lean legs. The shirt was slightly tailored around the waist to flaunt Rodriguez’s toned midriff and featured a pocket at the bust.

The shirt was unbuttoned so that the fitness model gave fans a glimpse of her décolletage. She did not wear pants with the garment, instead wearing a pair gray shorts that were so tiny that it often looked as if she wore nothing underneath at all.

Rodriguez completed the look with a pair of white ankle-high socks and black wayfarer sunglasses — almost an exact replica of the original costume.

However, unlike Tom Cruise, Rodriguez sported some jewelry, including a pendant necklace and stud earrings. She wore her hair loose and naturally so that her long brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders.

Rodriguez opened the video by doing the floor slide while playing Bob Segar and the Silver Bullet Band’s “Old Time Rock and Roll.” Following the movie’s choreography, she then kicked out her leg while dancing to the song. Instead of using a candlestick, Rodriguez used a can of Reign Body fuel as her make-shift microphone.

After showing off her dance movies, Rodriguez made her way to the kitchen to show off a recipe that included the protein beverage. She wrote the ingredients for the shake in her caption, bragging to her followers about “how good this was.”

Followers loved the fun new Halloween-themed upload and awarded the post over 20,000 likes and more than 540 comments.

“[You] look like ur having a lot of fun there Ainsley,” gushed one awestruck following, emphasizing the compliment with a number of emoji including the heart-eye face and the fire symbol.

“Tom Cruise can’t hold a stick to this rendition,” raved a second.

“You’re ALWAYS entertaining and energized… happy to see you’re doing well, take care, and ALWAYS continue to be you, darlin,” added a third.

“That’s what I’m talking about get it girl,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with three thumbs-up emoji.

