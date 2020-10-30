AEW News: Company Teases Debut Of WWE Hall Of Famer At ‘Full Gear’

As documented by Ringside News, AEW is teasing a huge shock at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. This has led to speculation that WWE Hall of Famer Sting could make an appearance at the show.

As the article highlighted, the company released a teaser trailer for the event in which Miro — formerly known as Rusev — asked: “Who is going to create the next big moment?”

The trailer was ambiguous and didn’t leave much in the way of clues. However, Miro’s words suggested than a debut could be on the cards, and the timing of the video is interesting.

As noted by Wrestling Inc, PWInsider pointed out that WWE pulled all of Sting’s merchandise from its online store on Friday.

Merchandise is typically removed from the store when the company has parted ways with a performer. It happened to Brock Lesnar when he became a free agent earlier this year, fueling speculation about his future as well.

The Wrestling Inc article also noted that Sting hasn’t been included in the company’s latest video game and action figure series. It appears as if WWE is no longer contractually obligated to be aligned with “The Icon” in any way.

Sting also parted ways with the promotion on his own accord. As The Inquisitr previously documented, his contract expired earlier this year. Chris Jericho dropped hints that “The Icon” could appear on AEW television afterward, though he may just have been trolling fans.

The latest episode of Dynamite also featured a nod to “The Icon.” During Cody Rhodes’ TNT Championship match with Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin — Rhodes’ Full Gear opponent — watched from the rafters. Sting is known for observing his opponents from afar as well.

Sting also has a storied history with the TNT network as he was a permanent fixture on WCW television when it aired on the channel. Bringing the veteran in for a nostalgic pop makes sense in many ways. AEW is also prone to bringing back WCW legends, as evidenced by Eric Bischoff’s recent appearances.

It’s possible that Sting could play a part in the TNT Championship match. Rhodes’ current manager is Arn Anderson, a former member of the Four Horsemen faction and long-standing rival of Sting’s from back in the day. Perhaps the Hall of Famer will show up to pass the torch to Allin.

Sting was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2015 after picking up an injury in a match with Seth Rollins. Several performers have returned from career-ending injuries in the past, though, so he may be interested in competing again.