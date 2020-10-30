Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Hot Pink Mini Dress

On Friday, October 30, British model Rachel Ward shared three gorgeous photos with her 622,000 Instagram followers.

In the pictures, the 29-year-old stood outside on a walkway in front of a white building. According to the geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Manchester, England.

Rachel opted to wear a hot pink long-sleeved drop-waist mini dress adorned with a subtle pattern manufactured by the clothing company Comino Couture London. The garment accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. She finished off the look with a pair of metallic block-heeled shoes, sparkling earrings, a watch, and a white purse with clear paneling.

For the photos, the blond bombshell wore her hair down in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour. She also sported a chic white-tipped French manicure.

The first image showed Rachel pressing her shoulders against a white pillar, with green foliage to her left. She bent one of her knees and rested her foot on the pillar. She tugged on the hem of her dress, as she focused her gaze on the photographer with her mouth slightly open. The model turned her body slightly for the following photo. In the final shot, she lowered her raised foot and touched her hair.

In the caption of the post, Rachel made reference to the color of her garment. She also advertised for Comino Couture London by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 7,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Very very nice very attractive,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Your outfit is gorgeous,” added a different devotee, along with two heart emoji.

“That color looks great on you! Hope you have a great Friday!!!” remarked another admirer.

“As beautiful as ever,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Rachel often models fashionable ensembles on social media. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a flared mini dress that had a bold print. That post has been liked over 9,000 times since it was shared.