Nicole Scherzinger Gets Sweaty In Tight Orange Leggings And Sports Bra

Nicole Scherzinger has shared a new workout-themed post to her Instagram page. The Pussycat Dolls leader is quite the fitness guru and constantly shares snapshots after a hard day at the gym, which she usually spends with beau Thom Evans. In Nicole’s new photo, she and Thom posed in an outdoor gym standing next to one another. The “Buttons” singer balanced on one leg while standing atop an exercise bike, making it look like she was floating in the air. Nicole sported an orange and pink colored sports bra and matching leggings set which clung to every curve of her body.

The sports bra showed off a good bit of cleavage, and her toned tummy was exposed but slightly covered by Nicole’s praying hands. She had her long dark hair pulled back in a tight ponytail, and had a matching thin pink headband to keep strays away from her face.

The couple was glistening as they appeared to be finished or in the middle of their daily workout. Nicole’s arms and chest were shiny from sweat, giving off the impression she had just completed some serious training.

The duo was surrounded by clear skies and all kinds of greenery as they enjoyed the beautiful day during the workout. The outdoor space is the couple’s traditional place to work out as it’s featured in almost all of Nicole’s workout posts. Just last week they were spotted in the airy gym when the “Don’t Cha” singer showed off her impressive flexibility and did a split standing up, propped up against Thom.

Fans were loving the new picture on Nicole’s feed today. The Masked Singer star received tens of thousands of likes on the post, as well as hundreds of comments from adoring fans.

“You look amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Motivational to see you living a positive and healthy lifestyle,” another added.

“Well I’d call this couple goals for sure,” a third wrote of Nicole and Thom.

Also found below the picture were a plethora of emoji which included the flexing arm and pink hearts to match her outfit.

Nicole’s last post with Thom showed the two of them getting physical in the gym together as they worked out right on top of each other. The rugby player held his girl as she wrapped her legs around his waist and did sit-ups. When she pulled herself up from his toes to his face, she gave him a kiss on the mouth and kept going. You can see the NSFW workout here.