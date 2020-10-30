Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In A Fringe Bikini: ‘Just Us & The Sunrise’

Alexa Collins ended the workweek by treating her fans to a series of sizzling snaps that added some serious heat to her feed. The Friday update included three images that saw her in nothing more than a skimpy string bikini.

The first image in the set captured Alexa posing in the center of the frame. She appeared to be walking through the water, and there was a sandy beach at her back. The model grabbed a section of hair in one hand and draped the opposite near her thigh as she gazed into the distance with an alluring stare. She opted for a sexy fringe bikini that did her bombshell curves nothing but favors.

On her upper-half, Alexa wore a halterneck top with thin straps that secured over her bronze shoulders, leaving her slender arms in full view. It had a set of impossibly small cups that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s standards but still showed off ample cleavage and sideboob. The bottom of the cups was lined with a fringe that matched the suit’s color, drawing further attention to her chest.

Alexa teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as racy. Its waistband was lined with fringe, and the front rode low, allowing Alexa to flaunt her sculpted abs. The sides were thin and tied in dainty bows around her hips. Thanks to the high rise design, Alexa’s audience was also treated to a great view of her slender thighs. Alexa slicked her long, blond locks out of her face and added a pair of hoop earrings to her skimpy beachside attire.

The next two photos in the series captured Alexa with her backside facing the camera. The back of her suit was just as revealing, and its cheeky cut showcased her pert derriere in its entirety. In the caption of the update, Alexa told fans that it was “just us & the sunrise,” and she made sure to tag her photographer.

The post has only been live on Alexa’s feed for a few minutes, but it has not taken long for fans to take notice. The post has earned dozens of comments so far, with most Instagrammers complimenting her killer curves.

“I am always looking forward to your posts,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Sweet and Gorgeous Beautiful,” a second fan wrote.

“Breaking the internet!” another social media user exclaimed.

“So beautiful with a amazing perfect body and the best poses,” a fourth chimed in with a few flames and rose emoji.