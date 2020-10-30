Melissa Riso Dons Ultra-Revealing Maid Costume In Sexy Halloween Snap

Model, influencer and Playboy TV alum Melissa Riso is clearly prepared for the Halloween season. On Friday, October 30, the former Bad Ass host updated her popular Instagram feed with a stunning snapshot of herself donning an ultra-revealing maid costume as she posed provocatively atop a kitchen island with her face projecting a full-on smolder.

The scanty, two-piece ensemble put a spotlight on her perky assets and taut, tempting figure and was further enhanced by a pair of stiletto heels and maid’s cap.

In the accompanying caption, the 33-year-old shouted out her web presence with a social media marketing agency, imploring her 1.2 million followers to visit the site if they wanted to see more of her in the skimpy get-up. If the response to her sexy share was any indication, she probably didn’t have to do much convincing. In just 30 minutes after the picture had appeared on Riso’s feed, it had been double-tapped to the tune of 2,000-plus likes.

Meanwhile, the comments section was flush with effusive praise for her sensual take on the spooky season.

“The Sexiest Maid Ever,” declared one admirer of Riso’s look.

“You look gorgeous as always,” added a second supporter, who included multiple emoji for emphasis.

“And she can cook too,” joked a third commenter.

“@melissariso you are my obsession,” wrote a fourth fan.

The medium shot showed Riso laying on her side with her upper body extended as she rested upon the marble countertop of the aforementioned island. In the background, a tiled wall, cabinets filled with glassware and a hooded gas range in stainless steel contributed to the domestic theme of her costume. However, the one-time MMA ring girl’s striking visage made it difficult to take note of her surroundings in the shot.

Her tiny top was made of a black, semi-sheer mesh, which was bordered at the top of her breast cups by white lace. The garment largely acted to accentuate her prominent bustline as opposed to actually covering it, allowing for a sizable showing of skin, as well as her considerable cleavage.

Just below her bare stomach, Riso’s shapely hips and unmentionables were draped by a matching skirt that left her lissome legs practically uncovered. She had curled one foot behind the other and was caressing her left hip and thigh with her off hand as the picture was snapped, calling attention to her sinuous figure in the process.

Earlier this week, Riso enthralled her followers with another update that showed her flaunting ample cleavage while lounging in bed and wearing a plunging bra and panties combination.