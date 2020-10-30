Vanessa Christine Infuses Style And Sexiness In A Black Jumpsuit: ‘Need A Ride?’

On Friday, October 30, American model Vanessa Christine took to her Instagram page and treated her followers to a new snapshot, one in which she perfectly infused style and sexiness.

In the pic, Vanessa rocked a very stylish black jumpsuit that perfectly accentuated her slender figure. It consisted of thin straps and a plunging neckline which showed off some cleavage while also drawing attention to her flawless décolletage. The outfit boasted a tie-up feature on the waist that highlighted her slender waist. She completed her attire with a pair of flat black sandals.

Vanessa wore her brunette tresses down, swept her long and silky locks to the left side, and let them fall over her back and shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small hoop earrings, a gold pendant that rested at the base of her neck, and a bracelet. She also accessorized with a black purse.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida. The daytime shoot took place outdoors, against the background of a house. To pose, Vanessa perched on the back of a truck. She lifted one of her legs and inserted her hand in her pocket. She slightly tilted her head and looked at the lens.

In the caption, she asked her fans if they would like to have a ride with her. She also informed users that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Revolve.

Within four hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 11,000 likes. Besides, many of Vanessa’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared 200-plus comments in which they complimented her looks as well as her incredible sense of style.

“Oh wow, you look so pretty in this picture. Keeping rocking,” one of her fans commented.

“The most beautiful girl in the world!!!” chimed in another user, adding multiple kiss emoji.

“Looking wonderful, my princess. How do you always look so perfect?” a third admirer remarked.

“These pictures are on a different level! You are a TOP MODEL,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others used words and phrases like “queen,” “true stunner,” and “wife material,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Aneeqa Farid, Valeria Orsini, and Alexandra Lynn.

Vanessa uploaded another sultry snapshot on October 29 in which she rocked a long dress which perfectly accentuated her toned figure. It consisted of a plunging neckline that showed a hint of cleavage. The ensemble also featured two slits that exposed her shapely legs. To date, the pic has amassed more than 25,000 likes.