WWE Rumors: Current Status Of The Rock Vs Roman Reigns At ‘WreslteMania 37’ Revealed

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, WWE is still interested in booking Roman Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 37. However, the match hasn’t been set in stone yet.

While the showdown between the real-life cousins hasn’t been confirmed yet, Meltzer revealed that all of the cards seem to be falling into place. If the company can have fans in the arena for the box office bout, it could happen.

Reigns’ current storyline also appears to be heading toward a possible showdown with his older cousin. He has been feuding with The Usos — who are also related to both superstars — and was recently crowned the “Tribal Chief” of their family.

The family-centric nature of the angle suggests that Johnson will get involved eventually. The legendary performer has also been open about his desire to lock up with Reigns at the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

The journalist noted that Johnson wants a memorable final match in WWE. His last in-ring encounter was a squash segment against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. However, his last legitimate match was against John Cena in 2013.

Johnson is also a resident of Tampa, Florida, where the event is set to take place. A bout against his cousin in his hometown is arguably the most fitting farewell for the former World Champion. That’s if the pandemic allows fans to attend the show, which remains uncertain.

Of course, Johnson’s involvement will depend on him receiving permission from Hollywood studios. As The Inquisitr previously documented, insurance companies view him wrestling again as a risky bet. If he gets injured, it could delay entire movie productions.

The Inquisitr report noted that Johnson has tried to return to the ring on several occasions in recent years. However, the plans never came to fruition due to the risk factor involved.

As the article documented, he was supposed to participate in angles involving Brock Lesnar, Triple H and Ronda Rousey in the past. Some of them were teased on WWE television, never to materialize.

If the proposed feud between the cousins falls through, “The Big Dog” could face another legendary superstar. As The Inquisitr previously documented, there have been rumblings of him potentially going up against a Hall of Famer at the event.

Reigns is expected to be the Universal Champion still going into next year’s big pay-per-view. One opponent he may also face is Big E, as the Friday Night SmackDown star is reportedly a favorite to win the 2021 Royal Rumble.