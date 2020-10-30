Kara Del Toro Flaunts Killer Curves & Tan Skin In Black Floral Lingerie Set

Kara Del Toro turned up the heat to the max in a sultry new Instagram share on Friday afternoon. The photo on her feed showed the babe rocking a floral lingerie set that showcased her best assets as she applied her favorite self-tanner. Her barely there undies were certainly enough to drive fans wild.

The photo showed Kara sitting on a gray wood floor in front of her bed, which was covered in a white comforter. A white vase filled with reed plumes grass could be seen beside the model, as well as a small hallway and a fluffy chair. A bright light appeared to be shining on Kara and gave her skin a radiant glow.

Kara’s ensemble included a black bra with a lace trim and covered in blue and pink flowers. The top’s V-neckline plunged into her chest and pushed her ample cleavage out. The band cut off just below her bust, so her flat tummy was on full display.

Kara paired the top with a matching high-cut thong that plunged into the front of her waist. Meanwhile, the strings tied up high above her hips and hugged her curvy figure. Her lean legs were also completely on show.

Kara added a few accessories to the look, including gold layered necklaces and some chunky earrings. She styled her brunette locks in loose waves.

Kara tucked one leg into her body and the other behind her back as she pointed her feet in a way that elongated her pins. She wore a tanning glove on one hand and held the self-tanner in the other as she pulled her shoulders back and looked off into the distance.

In the caption, Kara noted that she feels best with tan skin.

The post was liked more than 10,000 times. It also received more than 100 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Kara’s fans. Many people expressed admiration for her killer physique in the comments section.

“Beautiful bikini lady,” one fan wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” another user added.

“Are you even for real?” a third follower penned with flames and heart-eye emoji.

“Honestly same! I love the sun kissed look,” a fourth fan wrote.

Many users simply left compliments in the form of various emoji.

Kara’s followers know that she can slay any ensemble. In another post, the influencer went completely naked as she enjoyed a cup of coffee while lounging on a striped outdoor bed under the golden sunlight.