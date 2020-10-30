Jessica Alba Shakes Her Stuff In Flirty Video To Encourage Americans To Vote

Jessica Alba is using her dance skills to encourage some civic participation.

The actress took to social media this week to share a video where she danced to a Gloria Estefan song and left a message encouraging Americans to take to the polls for the upcoming election. Wearing a revealing white top and long black skirt, Alba bounced to the beat of “Get On Your Feet” with a well-choreographed dance that came along with a challenge to her followers to get up and move to the polls.

As part of the routine, Alba danced close to the camera to show off the sticker she had received after voting, which was strategically placed just beneath her cleavage. As The Daily Mail noted, the video was a huge hit with Alba’a followers and some of her famous friends.

It earned praise from supermodel Christie Brinkley, who called it the “cutest way to get everyone on their feet and out to vote!” Others had some praise for her dance moves.

Alba shared the video on both TikTok and Instagram, where it racked up more than 125,000 likes and plenty more supportive comments.

“I love this sooo much!!!” one fan wrote.

Many others took to the comments section to share their own voting preferences for the presidential race, though Alba did not mention who earned her support.

As the British newspaper added, Alba already shared with fans that she cast her ballot back on October 20. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture after she had cast her ballot and a message about her beliefs, and she encouraged others to cast their ballots for change, equality, and opportunity.

“We believe in fairness, equality, and treating people with dignity,” she wrote in the caption. “We are black and brown entrepreneurs. We are proud Americans. As importantly, we love being part of the GLOBAL Community. We believe in protecting our planet. We believe in helping those in need. We hate racists w a passion. Vote for BASIC HUMAN DECENCY.”

Alba joins a number of other celebrities who have used their social media presence to encourage voting in this election. As The Inquisitr noted, actress Charlize Theron took to Instagram to share a flirty picture with her “I voted” sticker covering her lips.

Others have been more forceful, including Olivia Wilde who posted a picture of herself wearing a white shirt with the words “F*cking Vote” printed on the front.