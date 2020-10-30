Chrishell Stause Flaunts Insane Body In Tiny Bikini On Instagram, Admits It’s A ‘Thirst Trap’

Dancing With the Stars contestant Chrishell Stause is showing off her killer physique in a brand new Instagram post. The reality television star, like many other celebrities, is encouraging her 1.9 million followers to vote in the 2020 presidential election and is using a “thirst trap” to do so. Chrishell posed on a beach in a seriously tiny two-piece bathing suit that featured ultra low-rise bottoms and a revealing halter top.

The bikini top was white with splotches of black and purple spread all over it, while her bottoms were just solid purple to match. Chrishell wore her long locks swept to one side of her face and they had the perfect beachy wave looking like she was fresh out of the ocean. The Netflix star posed with her arms above her heads, which elongated her torso showing off her seriously toned tummy.

Chrishell admitted that her post was a “thirst trap” in her caption, but she said those things work sometimes and she was willing to try it if it would get her followers out to the polls. Killing two birds with one stone, the Selling Sunset broker also encouraged some voting to be thrown her way so she survives another week on DWTS.

Chrishell and pro partner Gleb Savchenko have been a powerhouse duo on this season of the hit ABC competition series. The 39-year-old has shown improvement every single week and is considered one of the strongest dancers on the cast. Despite never finding herself in the bottom two, Chrishell knows just how important the viewer’s votes are and she’s still trying to rake in as many as she can, and if it takes a bikini photo to do it, so be it.

In just a few hours the thirst trap photo brought in tons of attention for Chrishell and it’s already one of her most popular posts to date. The pic racked up over 40,000 views and hundreds of comments. Fans couldn’t get over her stunning body and let her know how they felt in the comments section.

“Best DWTS contestant ever. I’ve loved voting you up all season long!” one fan wrote.

“Brb heading to the gym,” a second said.

“I’ll buy whatever you’re selling. Yes voted. Will vote 10 more times,” another added.

“If that body won’t make people vote, nothing will,” a fourth admirer joked.

The post also got love from fellow reality stars who complimented Chrishell below the photo. The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss, Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young, and DWTS co-star Jesse Metcalfe all fawned over their pal for the smoking hot pic.