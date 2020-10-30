Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Figure In Skintight Top & Silky Skirt

Model Sofia Bevarly is known by her 1.4 million Instagram followers for showing off her figure in sexy outfits. On Friday, she kicked off the weekend with a post that featured her flaunting her fabulous physique in a skintight top and a silky skirt.

Sofia’s top was white, and it featured threadlike straps and a low-cut neckline that flashed a bit of her cleavage. The number was cropped at her ribs, showing off some of the bare skin on her flat abs. Her tan skin popped against the light fabric.

The model’s skirt was a champagne color with irregular black spots. It wrapped around her abdomen and appeared to be held in place with a single button on the side. It had a mid-rise waist and a thigh-high slit on one side.

Sofia wore her hair styled straight. A few pieces fell over the front of her shoulders, drawing the eye to her ample chest.

The beauty went light on accessories, opting to wear just a couple of rings.

The camera captured Sofia sitting inside on a bench with a gray cushion. The furniture was situated against a white wall underneath a framed piece of artwork.

Sofia sat with her booty near the end of the bench. The hem of the skirt was pulled up just a bit, and with one knee bent, she flaunted her bare thigh through the slit in the garment. With one hand resting on her knee, she gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face. The pose showed off her thin waist and the curve of her hips.

In the caption, Sofia asked her followers if they were going to participate in any Halloween festivities.

Some of her fans answered her. However, it seemed that most were too distracted by the photo to answer her question and instead complimented her on her outfit.

“I love your outfit and you look stunning Sofia!!! I think Halloween is canceled like everything else this year,” one admirer wrote.

“No halloween on our side, you are looking gorgeous though,” a second Instagram user added.

“DAMN you are a classic beautiful woman! Everything you do is just GREAT! A true natural beauty that the lens just LOVES!” gushed a third follower.

“Dream girl how many times I gotta say it,” a fourth comment read.

Earlier this month, Sofia gave her online audience a treat when she shared a couple of pictures that captured her showing off a little more skin in a copper swimsuit with a plunging neckline and high-cut legs.