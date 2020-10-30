Charly Jordan Pulls Jeans Down To Tease Peachy Booty In Thong Bodysuit

Instagram model Charly Jordan posted a couple of new snaps to the popular social media platform on Friday, October 30, in which she teased her peachy booty in a thong bodysuit.

The white short-sleeved bodysuit fit the model like a glove, contouring to the curves of her chest, narrow waist, and hips. The sleeves were cinched at the bottom with ties, giving the top a bit of character, and the neckline dipped low on Charly’s chest, teasing a bit of cleavage. The material through the bodice was slightly bunched up before smoothing out along the hips and pelvis. The thong backside put Charly’s enviable derriere on display.

Charly added a pair of casual blue jeans to the look, which she pulled down her legs to show off more of the bodysuit. She accessorized with a pair of dangling earrings and a simple gold bracelet. Her long, blond waves were worn loose and flowing down her back and over her shoulders from a part down the middle of her scalp. In one of the photos, the model showed off a small written tattoo on the back of her arm.

The snaps were taken in a bathroom that featured a white-tiled shower and a matching toilet. A rectangular window could be seen along the back wall, which looked out over a natural space filled with green foliage. A portrait with a black background and a white-painted figure rested against the toilet tank.

In the first slide, Charly posed with her back to the camera, giving her followers an eyeful of her booty. She held her arms across her chest and looked over her shoulder directly toward the photographer with a closed-lipped smile. She also appeared to be pushing out her backside to give it a more enticing lift.

In the second photo, Charly turned around to show off her front. She rested her arms at her sides and tilted her head down while looking at a point slightly off-center from the camera.

In the caption of the post, Charly revealed that she was the artist behind the painting on the toilet. She wrote that it was one of her favorite paintings that she had done to date. The photos earned plenty of attention from her fans, gaining nearly 125,000 likes and more than 450 comments within the first hour of going live.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“A beauty and an artist damn,” another social media user commented, adding a fire and heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.