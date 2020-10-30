Sara Underwood Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Yellow Bikini

On Friday, October 30, American model Sara Underwood uploaded suggestive snaps for her 9 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The first image showed the former Playboy Playmate standing knee-deep in a beautiful body of water. Sara held onto a snorkeling mask and a pair of fins in her left hand, as she focused her gaze on the camera lens, flashing her beautiful smile. A boat and hills can be seen in the blurred background.

Sara flaunted her fantastic figure in a yellow bikini that featured a criss-cross halterneck top with cut-out detailing and matching bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display. She kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only a blue headscarf. The blond bombshell also styled her hair in pigtail braids with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

The following photo was taken at a closer angle. Sara brought her hands together and tilted her head with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation indicated that the picture was taken at an earlier date, as she stated that she wanted to go on a trip. She then credited professional photographer Steve Bitanga with snapping the shots. Sara also wrote “#thailand,” suggesting that was the location of the photoshoot.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Quite a few of Sara’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“Wow Sara is sooo stunningly gorgeous nice bikini,” added a different devotee.

“Hot and gorgeous,” remarked another admirer, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“How are you so pretty!! Love this landscape,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a pink heart emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that Sara has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded two pictures, in which she wore a figure-hugging sweater dress manufactured by the online retailer Fashion Nova. That post has been liked over 56,000 times since it was shared.