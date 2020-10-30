Bulgarian Stunner Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Peachy Backside In String Bikini

Yanita Yancheva was a fitness queen on Friday, October 30, when she shared a stunning new post with her 1.7 million Instagram followers. In it, the Bulgarian stunner rocked a string bikini that bared her chiseled physique, giving her fans strong motivation to remain healthy and active over the weekend.

The photo captured Yancheva posing outside near a swimming pool. She was in profile, putting her sculpted body on display. She held an orange bottle in her left hand as she looked out at a point in the distance.

Yancheva sported a skimpy two-piece bathing suit boasting an intricate pattern in earthy tones. It included a pair of thong bottoms that bared her gym-honed booty, making it the focus of the picture. It had side ties, which she she pulled up high, highlighting her toned hips.

Yancheva paired it with a matching top with rectangular cups that ruched on the sides. They were narrow enough to show off her cleavage and plenty of sideboob. It featured thin strings that tied behind her neck and back.

Yancheva wore her light blond hair tied back into a loose low ponytail.

In the caption, Yancheva asked her fans if they take their branched-chain amino acids, commonly known as BCAA, before, during or after working out. She also revealed that her post was an ad for Rule One Proteins, a brand of supplements that she represents as an athlete and ambassador.

The post proved to be popular, garnering upwards of 35,500 likes and more than 215 comments within four hours of going live. Her followers took to the comments section to reply to her question and also to rave about her shape and beauty.

“I’d drink it the same time you drink it with the hopes of looking like you,” one user wrote.

“All 3. Make about 20oz water 1.5 scoop eaa and drink a little b4 most during and a little after,” replied another fan.

“Wow what a beautiful body you have, spectacular,” a third fan chimed in.

“Body goals and always perfect,” replied another admirer.

Yancheva often uploads photos that highlight her toned glutes. Last week, she shared a slideshow that featured her enjoying a boat ride in Mykonos, Greece, as The Inquisitr has previously written. Both shots captured her leaning over the side of the vessel, looking at the ocean. She wore a black one-piece with a skimpy back that once again showcased her derriere. The suit included a series of strings that crisscrossed over her back. Her hair whipped around in the wind.