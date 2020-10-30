Durrani Popal Sizzles In A Black Leather Bodysuit And Fishnet Tights

On Friday, October 30, American model Durrani Popal took to her Instagram page and wowed her followers with a very hot snapshot.

In the picture, Durrani rocked a black leather bodysuit which boasted a strapless design and a sweetheart neckline. The risqué ensemble flashed a glimpse of cleavage while also highlighting her flawless décolletage.

Durrani, who rose to fame after appearing on the American reality TV series Dash Dolls, teamed the bodysuit with black fishnet tights to pull off a very seductive look. She also wore a pair of silk, handless gloves to complete her attire

The hottie wore a blond wig which was curled at the end. In terms of accessories, she wore bunny ears and carried a matching, cross-body bag which included a chain strap.

Durrani posed for the picture while sitting in her car. She folded her knees and tilted her head while keeping a hand on her thigh. She turned her gaze away from the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

The caption was written in Spanish, and according to Google Translate, Durrani stated that she dressed up as “The Bad Rabbit.” She informed users that her costume was from the online clothing retailer, Yandy, and offered them a discount code to shop from the retailer’s website.

She also tagged Los Angeles-based lash extension service, MobiLash, for acknowledgment.

Within 15 hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 12,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Durrani’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared close to 120 comments in which they praised her hot looks and her incredible physique. Many users also appreciated her choice of costume.

“Blond hair looks amazing on you,” one of her fans wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“You look beautiful and truly flawless! You are different from others and I think you are an inspiration!” chimed in another user.

“Hands down the most beautiful woman on Instagram. I love you so much, babe,” a third follower commented.

“Omg, you look drop-dead gorgeous and sexy!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Others posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “the cutest,” and “totally unreal,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular fans, many other models and celebs also liked and commented on the photograph to show appreciation, including Katrin Freud, Alexandra M Rodriguez, and Mariam Rod.

Durrani often wows her legions of fans with her sultry photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on August 22, she uploaded another hot pic in which she rocked a stylish crocheted bikini that perfectly accentuated her physique. To date, the snapshot has accrued more than 7,000 likes.