Gabby Allen Shows Off Perky Derriere In Cheeky Bikini, Asks Fans If They Prefer Steam Rooms Or Saunas

Gabby posed inside a luxurious spa.

Gabby Allen showed off her smoking-hot body in a revealing bikini while asking her Instagram followers which kind of heat they prefer to sweat it out in: the dry heat of a sauna, or the humid, moist air inside a steam room.

Gabby, 28, was possibly about to make such a decision herself, as her latest social media upload was a photo taken inside a spa. The British fitness influencer’s geotag indicated that she was visiting the ESPA Life at Corinthia resort in London, England. She posed inside a luxurious, spacious room in an area where a few padded chairs had been arranged around small round tables. The tabletops matched the large marble tiles on the floor. A curved beige wall behind her featured textured ripples. Strings of glittering glass beads hung over the entrance to another room.

Gabby wore a black bikini that included a sporty black top crafted from stretchy mesh fabric with large round holes. The piece appeared to include nude lining, and it had supportive wide shoulder straps. The former Love Island star made her two-piece mismatched by rocking a pair of bottoms constructed out of solid fabric. The garment had thin, high sides and a cheeky back that left little of her peachy derriere to the imagination.

She posed in a manner that flattered her round posterior and her muscular thighs, especially the curved quads of her left leg. She stood to the side with her right leg stepped back, and she turned her neck to glance at the camera over her shoulder. She gave her photographer a come-hither look with her lips parted as she teasingly tugged on the sides of her bathing suit bottoms.

Gabby’s blond hair reached the middle of her back, and it was styled in piecey, natural waves that looked slightly damp. The front had been pushed back to create a little height over her forehead.

Gabby’s followers have liked her latest booty pic over 16,000 times so far, and they left scores of positive messages in the comments section of her post. Most of them ignored the question in her caption.

“Legendary posterior,” wrote one admirer.

“Nice cheeks!” gushed another fan.

“Absolutely gorgeous cutie,” commented another person.

Gabby’s fans always appreciate it when she treats them to a rear view of her skimpy swimwear. She wore a two-piece bathing suit with a similar design in an outdoor shot that she shared on Instagram at the beginning of the week. It was also black, but it featured an even more revealing thong back.