Ana Cheri Turns Into Sexy Vampire In Mesh & Lace Lingerie: ‘Love At First Bite’

Ana Cheri channeled her inner vampire with her latest sexy Halloween costume. The model took to Instagram to share photos of the look, which included black mesh and lace lingerie that left very little to the imagination. Her ensemble did nothing but favors for her assets and certainly grabbed fans’ attention.

Ana’s outfit included a plain underwire bra with demi-cut cups that scooped low on her chest and squeezed her ample cleavage out, as well as some sideboob. Fake blood was smeared on her breasts as a mesh short-sleeved super cropped shirt with knots on the shoulders rested above her bust.

The fitness guru’s toned abs were on show between the top and a completely lace thong that covered only what was necessary. The straps came up high above her hips and clung to her hourglass figure while exposing her shapely legs and pert booty.

Ana accessorized the outfit with a matching pair of fingerless gloves, a silver bracelet, and dangling earrings. She rocked bright red lipstick, fake blood, and fangs to complete the look, and styled her brunette hair in a neat blowout.

The images showed Ana standing in a room with floral and vine wallpaper. A round, gold-framed mirror could be seen hanging on the wall beside her. In the first image, the model leaned against the wall and lifted one leg as she arched her back and tugged at her top. She touched her lips and stared ahead with narrowed eyes.

The second shot showed the babe with her arms pressed against her chest as her hair fell over her face. Finally, she turned around to give fans a glimpse of her round derriere as she closed her eyes and leaned her head back.

In the caption, Ana made a vampire pun.

The post received more than 41,000 likes and just over 440 comments in an hour, proving to be a major success with Ana’s followers. Many people showered the influencer with compliments in the comments section.

“Ooooh she’s feisty,” one fan wrote with a devil emoji.

“You can bite me if you want,” another user joked.

“Best looking Halloween girl today!” a third person penned.

“Looking great girl!” a fourth fan wrote.

Ana’s fans know that this wasn’t her only Halloween costume this week. She previously shared a post in which she rocked a skintight bunny costume complete with a tight bustier that hugged her curves and a bowtie. That post received more than 169,000 likes.