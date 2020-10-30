‘RHOBH’ Alum Teddi Mellencamp Shows Her Real Body After Having Three Babies

The health and fitness guru gave her fans an unfiltered look at her post-baby belly.

Teddi Mellencamp showed off her real body eight months after giving birth to her third child.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who delivered her daughter Dove in February, posted a candid pic to Instagram to give an unfiltered look at her post-baby belly.

In a post to her social media page, a fresh-faced Teddi shared side by side pics of her dressed in a light purple sports bra and matching leggings. The first photo showed the 39-year-old mom of three at a flattering angle with her leggings pulled high on her tummy, and the second gave a closer look at her as she stood with her hand on her hip and showed another — and more realistic — view of her stomach area after birthing three babies.

In the caption to the post, Teddi told her social media fans that while many fitness influencers “know their angles,” she wants her followers to see the real her. The former Bravo star reiterated that she has delivered three children but that her body continues to do incredible things.

Many of Teddi’s followers reacted to her post with “likes” and positive comments as they thanked her for keeping things honest with them.

“Love how you are so real!!!! Don’t ever change,” one fan wrote.

“Women need to know this,” a second fan added. ” You’re perfectly beautiful in both photos. Thanks for such honesty! Girls/women need people like you!!!!”

“Omg I love that you did this! ” a third chimed in. “I feel like women and girls are too influenced nowadays on a photo that had the right angle or even altered to think that’s reality… I wish more people would do what you did then I think women/girls wouldn’t be so hard on themselves.”

“Teddi, I love your honesty and your positivity,” another admirer wrote before adding that the ex-Bravo star will be missed on RHOBH next season.

This is not the first time Teddi has given her fans a true look at her body. Five months after giving birth to Dove, the accountability coach shared photos of herself in a two-piece swimsuit with a close-up of stretch marks and loose skin, according to People.

Teddi told her fans that she has learned to “embrace” her stretch marks and wears high-waist swimsuit bottom to “embrace what’s goin’ om,”

She also regularly shared inspirational stories on her Instagram page as she spotlights success stories from her All-In with Teddi health and fitness program.