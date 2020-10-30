Ashley Alexiss Stuns Fans In Sexy Bikini That Bares Her Killer Curves

Ashley Alexiss shared an inspiring update to her Instagram feed on Thursday, October 29, when she treated her 2.1 million fans to a throwback photo of herself enjoying the beach clad in a stylish bikini that emphasized her signature curves.

The body-positive Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was photographed at a paradisiacal white sand beach. The faced the camera, posing in a three-quarter angle that showcased the natural curvature of her lower body. She took one hand to her hair while resting the other on her thigh.

Her blond hair was darker, suggesting it was slightly damp. She swept it to one side, allowing it to fall over her shoulder. Alexiss turned her face to the photographer, flashing a bright, wide smile at the viewer.

Alexiss rocked a mismatched two-piece bathing suit that included a floral print top. It boasted pink flowers and green foliage against a black background, creating a tropical pattern. It featured large triangles that were widely spaced, showing off her ample cleavage. Her bottoms were solid black and featured hipster design that hugged her curvy hips. The suit was from her own beachwear brand, Alexiss Swimwear, according to the tag.

Alexiss paired the picture with an inspiring message about living life knowing that the best is still ahead. The Instagram handles and hashtags she added to the caption suggested the photo was taken for Sports IllustratedSwimsuit Issue.

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 21,000 likes and over 205 comments. Her fans used the opportunity to remark on her enviable body while also gushing over her overall beauty and positive attitude.

“Good afternoon beautiful divine charming doll with a beautiful body,” one user wrote.

“Treat to watch you always… lucky @travis.yohe who gets to see you…. every morning of his life,” gushed another, referring to Alexiss’s husband.

“You are such a cool person, wish u great happiness,” a third fan replied.

“Beautiful as always, you must be putting in some seriously hard work, looks like some amazing abdominals coming in. Way to go,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Alexiss is well known for embracing her curvaceous and feminine figure, often flaunting it on her Instagram feed. Earlier this week, she shared a Halloween-inspired photo in which she rocked a glamorous black dress that did her nothing but favors, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Its bodice was made from a tight fabric that accentuated her itty-bitty waist and included a low neckline that exposed her cleavage. A voluminous skirt with a mesh-like outer layer added a whimsical vibe.