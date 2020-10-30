Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Flaunt Pert Backsides In Revealing Animal-Print Bikinis

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian flaunted their pert backsides in animal-print bikinis for Kourtney’s 102 million eager Instagram followers in her most recent post. The pair struck seductive poses as they showed off their eye-catching physiques.

Khloe slayed in a revealing, leopard-patterned swimsuit. The bottoms were a thong cut, which put her plump derrière on full display. Her sister rocked a zebra-print bikini, with bottoms that were cut in an identical style.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars both posed with their backsides facing the camera. Kourtney bent her right leg and arched her back to accentuate her sizzling figure. Her long, dark brown hair fell down the entire length of her back. She looked up at the sky as she held a glass in her right hand. The beauty sported a black bucket hat to shade her face from the sun.

Khloe struck a powerful pose for the picture. The 36-year-old stood with her legs spread shoulder-width apart and slightly turned her left shoulder to face the camera. She let her arms rest at her sides. As she dropped her shoulder, she turned her head to gaze directly at the camera.

She opted for a pair of large, black boxy sunglasses to shield her eyes from the bright sun.

The sisters stood on the sand in front of a stunning background that featured numerous palm trees and other bright green foliage. Additionally, a beautiful blue sky and a few buildings were visible.

Fans quickly made their way to the comments section to share their approval and admiration for the sexy photo.

“So beautiful,” one person remarked.

“Yessss tropical princesses!” another fan wrote, adding a heart emoji to their comment.

“Gorgeous,” a third admirer stated.

The snap was apparently loved by the model’s followers, as they awarded it over 150,000 likes within an hour after it went live.

The photo may have been taken at the recent 40th birthday bash Kim Kardashian threw for her close friends and family members. The celebrity invited her inner circle to a private island to celebrate her big day, according to a report from CNN.

Kim made sure to take the current global pandemic into consideration, and asked everyone invited to quarantine for two weeks prior to the trip. Despite her safety protocols, many of her followers were disappointed that she flaunted her wealth by hosting such an extravagant event during a time when so many are struggling financially.