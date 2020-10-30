Former Donald Trump Administration Official Endorses Joe Biden

In a Thursday column penned for The Detroit News, Josh Venable endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for President of the United States.

Venable, who served for two years as U.S. Department of Education chief of staff in the Donald Trump administration, wrote that he is “exhausted” and ready, for the first time in his life, to vote for a Democrat.

Venable explained that he has spent his entire career working for “Republican candidates and conservative causes, managing campaigns, organizing coalitions and raising money,” but noted that he cannot throw his support behind the GOP on November 3.

Calling on all Republicans to join him in this effort, the former Trump administration official accused the commander-in-chief of “sowing strife and discord.”

“He does so at the expense of the nation’s interests, the health and prosperity of our fellow citizens, alliances forged through generations of sacrifice, and the personal safety of public servants.”

Venable pointed to Trump’s attacks on Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was recently the victim of an alleged kidnaping plot. Instead of denouncing the hatred directed at Whitmer, Venable wrote, Trump fueled it, embracing “Lock her up!” chants at his campaign rallies.

The lifelong Republican noted that he disagrees with Whitmer on many issues, but argued that no one should have to through what she went through after almost being kidnapped by members of an alleged militia.

Venable took aim at the GOP, saying that the party has devolved “into nothing more than a morally bankrupt conduit to propagate the president’s politics of division and destruction.”

“Is this honestly who we are?” he asked fellow conservatives, suggesting that the GOP’s decision to embrace Trump could alienate an entire generation of voters.

Venable pointed to a quote from Founding Father James Madison, arguing that a person of character needs to lead the United States.

“I am tired of the division, discord, chaos, vitriol and hate. I am tired of your failure and refusal to lead,” he wrote to Trump.

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

In writing the column, Venable joined a long list of Republicans who believe Biden should be the next commander-in-chief.

Earlier this week, former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake starred in a Biden campaign advertisement, calling on fellow conservatives to put America first and vote for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Former Republican Senators John Warner of Virginia, Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire and former Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania have all done the same, endorsing Biden over Trump.