Whitney Johns Rocks Spiked Bra & Black Thong Panties Under A Fishnet Bodysuit

Whitney Johns let it all hang out in her latest Instagram upload. The stunning model flaunted her sexy physique as she sported a spiked bra and black thong panties underneath of a fishnet bodysuit.

Whitney looked smoking hot in the photo as she stood in front of a mirror in the ensemble. The bra boasted metal spikes that covered the front, and included a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The thin straps helped to flaunt her muscular arms and shoulders as well.

She added a pair of lace panties that fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. The lingerie highlighted her round booty and thick thighs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on display in the snap. The bodysuit clung to her bod from the neck down. She accessorized the style with a pair of sheer, knee-high stiletto boots.

Whitney posed with her hip pushed out and her hands at her midsection. She arched her back and tilted her head to the side while staring at her reflection. In the caption of the post, she revealed that she’s been trying to make anything in her wardrobe that is black, netted, or had spikes into a Halloween costume.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that cascaded down her back and spilled over one shoulder.

Whitney’s 555,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,000 times within the first hour after it was shared to the platform. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 250 messages during that time.

“Wooowwww you are just amazing, coach!” one follower stated.

“Nailed it! And Boots all day long,” remarked another.

“Wow! You look so amazing Whitney!!” a third comment read.

“You’ve literally now become my absolute fav supermodel and person here on IG and I freakin’ love all of your amazing and lit posts. You’re truly the BEST!” a fourth person wrote.

The model’s fans often draw fitness inspiration from the her. She showcases her hard body in racy outfits, and motivates her supporters to live a healthier lifestyle on a regular basis.

Just last month, Whitney flashed her incredible bikini body when she posed seductively on the beach in an olive-green bathing suit. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 13,000 likes and over 300 comments.