Lady Gaga Channels Her Old Self In Short Metallic Outfit To Remind Fans To Vote, And Wears Iconic Meat Dress

Lady Gaga has channeled all of her most iconic looks in one video to urge her fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

The pop star first wore a short metallic outfit with curled yellow hair, reminiscent of her performances after the album The Fame.

“We need to talk,” she began, reminding viewers that the election is almost here.

The singer applauded anyone who had already voted. Gaga then transformed into a look resembling her “Just Dance” 2008 music video, wearing a long platinum blonde wig and electric blue leotard with cutouts on the side.

In a bedazzled high-necked leotard and matching boots reminiscent of her 2017 Super Bowl performance, she then spoke about reasons why people might not believe in voting: not liking either candidate, being frustrated by COVID-19 measures, or feeling discouraged by the state of the nation overall.

“The government is not going away tomorrow,” she reminded fans, telling them that unless they had a plane ticket to another country where they could live, America was going to be their home for the next four years.

“Your future is still in your hands with this vote,” Gaga stated, dressed in a cut off t-shirt, jeans, and a pink cowboy hat similar to her Joanne album era.

The singer also wore curly black hair and a shimmering dress in honour of her Cheek To Cheek duets album with Tony Bennett, and a brunette wig with sunglasses and a red flannel shirt.

“Vote in honour of someone you love,” she said, before urging people to think of the future voices who will be affected by this outcome.

Finally, Gaga donned her controversial meat dress from the 2010 MTV Awards with long blonde and blue hair.

“Let’s be real, you know who I voted for,” she quipped, reminding fans once again that Tuesday is their last shot.

“I may have seemed to shift and change,” Gaga said, referring to the many outfits and wigs she had worn not just throughout the video, but also over the course of her career.

“But one thing that has never changed is my voice and what I believe,” she ended the video, challenging viewers to make their own voices heard.

Gaga also posted a video of her casting her own ballot recently, as The Inquisitr reported. The musician dressed for the occasion, wearing glittery chunky heels and no pants as she posed with the official ballot drop box.